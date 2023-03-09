The Defiance City Schools Board of Education recognized two student athletes during its meeting Wednesday.
The board made a motion to recognize and present certificates of recognition to Lilly Lacey and Logan Hartman. Superintendent Bob Morton introduced Lacey and Hartman, stating they “... participate(ed) in the state swim and dive meet. Lilly placed eighth in the state drive meet ... .”
Morton also noted that “... Logan actually set a couple of school records and in addition to that participated in the state swim meet, finished 29th.
So you have two state qualifiers and placers walking the halls of your schools.
Really nice kids and they represented you and your community well.”
The students were given a round of applause by those present at the board meeting.
Once presented with their resolution certificates, they were given another round of applause.
Board president Christine Oberlin also started the meeting by observing a moment of silence for former schools administrator Charlie Beard and detailed in brief a history of his connection to the district.
Oberlin noted that Beard had been “along-time participant in Defiance City Schools, principal for 10 years at Slocum School and then middle school for six years between ‘87 and ‘93, and then the junior high principal from 93-98.”
In other business:
• Morton noted that the school play (Shrek The Musical) begins today with performances on Saturday and Sunday while Daylight Savings Time begins Sunday, March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day and the start of spring break, and there is no school on April 7.
On March 23, the Ohio School Boards Association Northwest Region will honor Wes Moats for 15 years of service to the school board, according to Morton who noted that state testing also starts in early April.
• Board Member Garry Rodenberger proposed adding a webpage that lists those who made donations to the district from the previous year. The board is looking into how best to show the district’s appreciation to those who donate. The board also thanked teachers for helping students prepare for SAT testing.
• the board approved an agreement on gifted services with Lake Erie West ESC for the 2022-23 school year.
• Morton updated the board on the Community Auditorium toilet room remodeling project noting that the contractor had already started a significant amount of work on the project which is dated to be finished late summer.
• the board approved a resolution to support the community reinvestment area agreement between the City of Defiance and Apache Acquisitions. A school donation to be made by Apache Acquisitions was approved as well.
• a citizen expressed a concern about the bus driver for her children. Morton gave the family his contact information and set up a call to hear the concerns for the next morning.
• the board approved NWOESC services for the 2023-24 school year.
• district principals updated the board on how the school year had gone so far. All updates where brief and indicated that things were going well.
• the board entered into executive session for matters needing to remain confidential.
