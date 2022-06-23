The Defiance City Schools Board of Education discussed renovations planned at Defiance Community Auditorium on Clinton Street during its meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The auditorium used to be part of the old Defiance High School building, which is now owned by the City of Defiance which acquired the building for purposes of marketing and repurposing the property. But the school district retains possession of the auditorium.
Superintendent Bob Morton updated the board on the renovation, noting that the project is being fully funded by a grant from the state and not local taxpayer dollars.
The board approved a contract with Beilharz Architects, Inc., for design work.
The project would renovate the bathrooms downstairs and make those the main ones for use by the public. The upstairs bathrooms also would be remodeled and provide handicap accessibility.
The construction bid is expected to go out in August with current hopes for the project to be completed by the end of the year, according to Morton.
In other business Wednesday:
• the school board approved a $150 compensation for administrators who didn’t use all their personal days.
• the end of school report was given by administrators from all grades, with some gains and successes being reported over the school year. This included two students from the alternative education graduating high school this year.
• an increase in the cost for cyber security insurance was discussed. The renewal of this contract as well as liability, fleet, and property were approved by the board. Cyber security has increased in recent years because of Ransomware attacks, noted Morton, who said the FBI is reported to be investigating some of these kinds of attack in the local area.
• the board met in executive session to discuss the employment of a public officil.
• summer school which is held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. was reported to the school board to currently have about 70 students enrolled and going well.
• efforts to get students to return their Chromebooks after school ends was reported to the school board as going well this year. The current exception is that most of the Chromebooks will be repaired, checked and cleared for use in the classroom the following school year from day one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.