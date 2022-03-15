The Defiance Fire Department recorded the highest number of service calls in the division’s history.
According to the department’s 2021 annual report, 3,119 calls were handled in 2021. Of those, 2,539 were catalogued as EMS and 580 as fires.
That is 205 more EMS calls and 27 more fires made in 2021 as compared to 2020 data of 2,334 EMS and 533 fires.
When asked what is causing this increase in calls, Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins responded, “I think it’s a variety of different things hitting at the same time.”
Wilkins has been observing that as the local population ages, a “demand for service” increases in response as more citizens are becoming in need of medical assistance. In fact, referencing back to the 2021 annual report, the top reason for calls are all medical-related with the highest category being — at 1,573 calls — “advanced life support”.
With the arrival of COVID-19, this increased demand for medical service rose further and it continues to be a relevant variable affecting the fire department’s call volume today. However, this is not the only thing COVID-19 has affected within the division.
In 2018, the Defiance Fire Department received a SAFER grant that allowed for higher staffing. This grant money was set to last from Oct. 15, 2018 to Oct. 14, 2021. However, amidst the pandemic, a hiring freeze was put into effect in July of 2020.
This has caused less firefighters to be assigned in shift units, according to Wilkins.
Ideally, he said, that he would like to have three shifts of 12 personnel, with 10 at the minimum. As of now, the department is operating on three shifts of eight personnel, with a minimum of six.
When asked about the fire department’s current status amidst increasing demands for service. Wilkins said “we’re on track to surpass the numbers from last year.”
The department received 499 calls in January and February 2021, compared to 536 calls in January and February this year. At this progression rate, the department will break the call record made just last year.
Despite these ever-changing conditions, Wilkins concluded that “the community dictates the service. It’s our responsibility to somewhat be proactive and react to those demands. If we’re dealing with an increasing volume ... it’s our responsibility to react to that and provide that service. The residents are paying a tax ... and it’s our job to provide the service and meet their expectations.”
The department has applied for another SAFER grant in which the staff is asking for three more firefighters. The application was submitted a month ago and the department is expecting to hear about the award allocation sometime mid-summer.
