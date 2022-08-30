Participants in Saturday’s Maumee Valley Car Club show all had a variety of stories about their vehicles.
In all, more then 200 vehicles of all makes and models dating as far back to the early 20th Century were on hand with a Defiance man winning the “best of show.” (For more details about the field see related story.)
Duke Mauk of Lima entered an eye-catching 1937 Chevy Coupe that was vivid purple on the exterior with a gray and purple interior. When asked why he had bought the car he said it was on the advice of his then wife.
“I’ve built hot-rods for other people all my life, it’s all I’ve ever done, (and now) I got to where I can’t do it any more,” said Mauk. “A few years back I saw this car and it was painted purple.”
Mauk explained that “they (used to) call my mom the ‘purple lady,’ (she has since passed away), and they’d called her ‘sweet Sue, the purple lady,’ because she always had real fancy costume jewelry and always dressed in purple ... .”
Mauk asked his then wife “what do you think I ought to do about this car, and she goes, ‘you’ve done so many cars for people you should get it, you deserve it.’ And I said lets pray about it.”
After some time and prayer Mauk’s then wife said “’I thought of your mom,’ and I said so did I, (and I asked again) what do you think I should do and she said ‘go to Pennsylvania and buy that car.”
Mauk bought the ‘37 coupe in 2014.
A Factory Five Cobra 1965 kit-car, owned by Jim Lake of Millbury, was another eye-catcher at the show.”
“I bought the kit in 2016, finished it in 2018,” he said. “Had fun with it ever since. It was fun building it too ... .”
When asked why he chose this car model to build, Lake said, “there are a lot of replicas of ‘65 Cobras. They only made a little over 1,100 of them to begin with from ‘62-’67.”
Lake also noted that because of the scarcity of the car model “the real ones go on for millions of dollars on any auction right now ... . A car that was originally about $6,000.”
“I wanted to build one since I was a teenager,” Lake added, “and it was time to do it ... . Plus, there’s a lot of cottage industry that has parts for this particular vehicle.”
When asked why he chose certain features for his car, Lake explained that the 427 motor is iconic for the model and so is blue with white stripes body paint.
For others, the car show and rebuilding classic cars is a family tradition of sorts. Jeff Ankney, and his son, Jake, both had cars at the show that they had refurbished. Jake commented that he got into fixing up old cars with his dad and that it was something his whole family did.
Jeff brought his 1956 Chevy Bel Air, which he had purchased in 1984 for $3,000, noting that he had refurbished it right down to the frame and that it had taken him four years to complete. Jake also had a 1956 Chevy, that was also a total restoration, with his car taking two years to rebuild.
Other features of note at the show:
• several cars had small-model versions of the make and year displayed alongside the full size counterpart. Two of them included a black 1948 Chevy Fleetline Aerosedan owned by Dick and Diane Bonin of Defiance and the other was an orange 1972 Plymouth Barracuda owned by Roger Hartman of Defiance, who displayed the model version of his car on the engine.
• a 1936 Ford two-door sedan that features suicide doors — a kind of car door that is hinged in the rear and opens at the front of the vehicle. A possible reason for this feature is that cars of this period often had drivers opening and closing doors for passengers rather then those riding handling the doors themselves — the car is owned by Bob and Pam Dawson.
• more then just cars showed up to the show. Also featured was a 1921 Cleveland two-stroke motorcycle owned by Lynn Lantz.
