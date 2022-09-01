Defiance County
Marriage licenses---
Gamaliel Peterson, 40, Defiance, manager, and Jo Ann Hauser, 46, Defiance, manager.
Correy Williams, 20, Defiance, scaffolding, and Leslie-Ann Cruz, 19, Defiance, healthcare.
Andy Sowles, 42, Ney, factory, and Elizabeth Shaffer, 41, Ney, customer service.
Cornelius Hindall, 59, Paulding, laborer, and Lori Karnes, 60, Defiance, A/P payroll coordinator.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Roger Gardner, Edgerton, vs. Tanya Gardner, Coldwater, Mich. Dissolution of marriage.
HSBC Bank USA National Association, as trustee For Master Reperforming Loan Trust 2006-1 mortgage pass-through certificates, Westerville, vs. Jeffrey and Kathryn Bechtold, Mark Center; and Defiance County commissioners. Foreclosure.
David McNamara III, 1395 Ayersville Ave., vs. Patricia Baldwin-McNamara, Wilmington, Calif. Divorce.
Starr Gomes, 1051 Ralston Ave., vs. Alberto Gomez, 733 Westwood Drive, Divorce.
Laura Speidell, 28596 Bowman Road, vs. Anthony Speidell, 28596 Bowman Road. Dissolution of marriage.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Frances Witter, 2233 Evergreen Drive. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System Inc., Toledo, vs. Chuck Whiteford, 260 Summit St. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Gary Taylor 1650 Stonemore Drive. Dismissed without prejudice.
Maria Spangler, 730 Summit St., Zaiden Rodriguez, 730 Summit St., vs. Jerall Jack, Bryan. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Natalia Jones, 1116 Perry St., vs. Lovell Jones III, Detroit. Divorce granted
Onemain Financial Group, LLC, Columbus, vs. Melissa Aganon, 325 Aspen Terrace. Judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Stephen Hall, 301 Glenwood Drive. Default judgment granted.
The Money Source, Inc., Melville, N.Y., vs. Dustin Grant, 402 W. High St., unknown spouse, if any, of Dustin Grant, 402 W. High St., Defiance County treasurer. Dismissed without prejudice.
Amanda Kortekamp, 5109 Havewood Drive, vs. Robert Kortekamp, 5109 Havewood Drive. Case dismissed.
Kailey McCain, Hicksville, vs. John McCain, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Heath Poth, Hicksville, vs. Rebecca Sunderland-Poth, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved
Shckronnych Copeland, Fort Wayne, vs. Jermaine Parker, 102 East St. Duty of support ordered.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Sandra Wurster (dec.) to Jack Wurster, Baringer's Second Add., lot 23.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Charles Shepard to Glenn Ward, May et al Add., lot 13.
The Huntington National Bank to Paragon Properties & Renovations, LLC, Vandenbroak's Add., lot 19.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Chad Shock to Timothy and Lisa Hacker, Gibson's Add. to Williamstown, part lot 4.
Defiance City —
Abhinav Mehta to Shelly Rigg, Auditor's Plat, lot 28.
Sherwood Village —
Keneth and Jamie Vogelsong to Vogelsong Properties, LLC, part lot 83, 5.447 acres.
Farmer Township —
Jeffrey and Debra Peter to Jeffrey and Debra Peter trustees, Sec. 31, 7.207 acres; 80.5 acres; 2 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Nicholas and Paige Pepple to Bradley Guilford, Original Plat, lots 467, 470.
Alan Pearson, et al, to JMDM Investments, LLC, Original Plat, lots 223-224.
PDM Rentals, LLC, to Davis Legacy Real Estate, LLC, Original Plat, part lots 217-220.
Jeffrey and Debra Peter to Chad Peter, Bryan St. Condos, Unit 102.
Highland Township —
Michael Wolfrum, et al, to Brenda Manon, Sec. 2, 2.865 acres (split); 0.428 acre (split).
Fred Mansfield to Dominick Pickles, Sec. 15, 0.636 acre.
Milford-Edgerton —
Sam and Edna Yoder to Amy and Darvin Wagler, Sec. 19, 25 acres.
Noble Township-Defiance City —
Napoleon Wash-N-Fill, Inc., to Ridis, LLC, Sec. 13, 0.953 acre.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Ryan and Rachelle Kuhn to Jay Hornish, Kettering Hills, lot 17.
Tiffin Township —
Rodney and Amanda Clevinger to Yonathon Renteria, Sec. 15, 0.96 acre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.