Common Pleas On the docket---
Linda Gonzales, address unavailable, vs. Micheal Gonzales, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Shaunte Vasquez, 24771 Watson Road, vs. Alex Vasquez, 517 Euclid St. Dissolution of marriage.
Anna Barnes, Hicksville, vs. Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Cameron Barnes, Toledo. Support modification
Journal entries---
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Troy, Mich., vs. Matthew Roehrig, 530 Degler St.; Julie Roehrig 2225 Jefferson Ave.; Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Sarah Farley, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Mario Hernandez, 109 Westfield Ave. Money judgment.
Chelsea Moreno, Ney, vs. Martin Moreno, Muncie, Ind. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Tom Maynard to Tom Maynard, South Defiance Add., lot 102.
Benjamin and Lacey Mitchell to Mitchell Property Enterprises, LLC, Original Plat, Part lots 85-86.
George Masterson (dec.) to Tom Maynard, South Defiance Add., lot 102.
Douglas Shively to William and Patricia Sigg, Jefferson Terrace Add., lot 6, Part lot 5.
Michael Osborne to Devin Osborne, Baringers Second Add., lot 48.
Brock and Madelen Bergman to Brock Bergman, Village of Berkshire, lot 48.
Estate of John Wood to Madelen Bergman, Baringer's Fourth Add., lot 23.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Carolyn Scantlen (dec.) to Omer Martinez, Holgate's First Add., Sub. B, part lot 20, part lot 5.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Anthony Richman to Anthony and Alicia Richman, Northfield Add., lot 13.
Dennis and Erica Vance, to John Noyes, Hartzog Northside Allotment, lot 24.
Randy Antoine to Balchem Corporation, Williamstown Add., part lots 29-30.
Randy Antoine to Kim Behm, Williamstown Add., lot 28.
D & J Properties Enterprises, LLC, to KLIR, LLC, Clipper Add., lot 285.
Davenport Properties, LLC, to T3 Properties, LLC, Southworth's Add., part lot 2 and part vacated street.
Defiance City Ward 4 —
Maria Urbina (dec.) to John May, East Defiance Add., lot 96.
Ellen Kuckuck (dec.) to Bill Kuckuck, Powell View Heights, lots 79-79.
Sheriff of Defiance County Douglas Engel to Premier Bank, Courts of Woodhurst First Add., lot 23.
Robert Musch to AAT Real Estate, LLC, Sherwood Forest Sub., lot 28.
Michael Lehman to James Slagle, Sherwood Forest Sub., lot 45.
Michael Osborne to Conner Osborne, East View Add., lot 158.
Ray Villarreal (dec.) to Santos Villarreal, S&S Ranchland Heights 3rd Revised Sub., lot 22.
Sherwood Village —
Jeffery and Samantha Meyer to Wenona Richards, Mackinaw Add., lot 5, Auditor's Plat., part lot 45.
Sheriff of Defiance county Douglas Engel, to Kuhn Brothers Properties, LLC, Original Plat, part lots 35-36, 38.
Farmer Township —
Zildred Breininger (dec.) to Melanie Lehman, Sec. 9, 5.891 acres, 0.74 acre.
Jeffery Lehman to Eric Bilyew, Sec. 9, 5.891 acres, 0.74 acre.
Hicksville Village —
Estate of Thomas and Donna Dean to Lucas and Kimberly Cremar, Evenheat Meadows Sub., lot 18.
Lelah Jackson to Dillon Sensabaugh, Boon and Bevington Bunnell Add., lot 38.
Keith Scranton to Keith and Pamela Scranton, Central Place Add., lots 18-19.
Anthony and Shelley Nighswander to Kirk and Lisa Collins, Edgertons Outlots, lot 15, part lot 16.
Louis and Ruth Steury to 4m Rentals, LLC, Mrs. Forder's Add., part lot A.
Anthony and Debra Welly to Alexander Welly, Edgerton's Second Add., lot 79.
Louis and Ruth Steury to 4m Rentals, LLC, Unit 313, Dixon Ave., condos.
Daniel and Charis Grubb to Trenton Ovcen, Edgerton's First Add., part lot 63.
Hicksville Township —
Louis and Ruth Steury to Matthew Steury, Sec. 8, 1 acre.
Dennis and Carolyn Gipple to Jeremy Gipple, Clearview Add., lot 5.
Highland Township —
Albert and Kathryn Seimet to Albert Kathryn Seimet, Sec. 4, 0.54 A acre (combining), 0.067 acre (split combining).
Jay Shingledecker to Pickle Farms, LLC, Sec. 5, 27.130 acres.
Imogene Schafer to Gregory Schafter, Sec. 31, 100 acres.
Gregory and Vicki Schafer to Schafer Family Farms, LLC, Sec. 31, 100 acres.
Kathleen Spancer to Schafer Family Farms, LLC, Sec. 31, 100 acres.
Thomas and Joan Schafer to Schafer Family Farms, LLC, Sec. 31, 100 acres.
Steven and Susan Schafer to Schafer Family Farms, LLC, Sec. 31, 100 acres.
Mark Township —
Robert Breisinger to Virginia Hellwarth, Sec. 5, 1.515 acres.
Milford-Edgertion —
Stanley and Colleen Cape to Austin and Jessica Cape Sec. 9, 6.0 acres (split).
Defiance City Noble DCSD —
Helen Webb to Roy and Sharon Brock, Unit 225, Stonegate Condos II.
Defiance City-Ayersville ALSD —
Alfredo Campos to Robert Searfoss, Sec. 32, 2.593 acres.
Jay Shingledecker to Pickle Farm, LLC, Sec. 32, 0.143, 3.601 acres.
Defiance City NELSD —
Jeffrey and Lucinda Cooper to Martha Cooper, Unit 711, River Crossing Condos.
Craig Cooper to Martha Cooper, Unit 711, River Crossing Condos.
Laura Sheaks to Debra Mesker, Unit 1530, Bldg K, River Crossing Condos.
North Richland Township —
Charlene Liska to Robert and Suzanne Ankney, Sec. 8, 0.50 acre, 1.597 acres.
South Richland Township —
Rebecca and Thomas Sheets to Benjamin Sheets, Sec. 25, 1.0 acres.
Jay Shingledecker to Pickle Farms, LLC, Sec. 32, 4.200, 2.000, 4.107, 38.399, 38.840 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Michael and Linda Meyer to Cory and Tia Carnahan, Sec. 11, 20.532 acres.
Ney Village —
Abby Grinnell to Tyler Woodbury, Sec. 11, 8.453 acres.
