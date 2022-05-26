• Defiance County
Marriage licenses---
Elias Jimenez, 27, Ney, business owner, and Alexandria Yeager, 28, Nay, tattoo artist.
Brian Lannan, 37, Defiance, and Sarah Salinas, 33, Defiance, retail.
Oscar Tovar, 24, Fort Wayne, military, and Luara Graddy, 21, Fort Wayne, graduate student.
Edward Hardley, 49, Defiance, laborer, and Sharmeen Barker, 48, Defiance, bakery.
Christian Ruoff, 46, Hicksville, internet tech., and Tonya Carper, 42, Hicksville, office manager.
Troy Klingler, 40, Defiance, welder, and Samantha Cramer, 31, Defiance, manager.
Common Pleas On the docket---
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Macy Fout, 18622 Ohio 15. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Timothy Grahn, 813 Dolan St. Money judgment.
Erica Healy, 21915 Roehrig Road, vs. Christopher Healy, 205 Jefferson Ave. Divorce.
Charissa Miller, Hicksville, vs. Curtis Miller, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Rochelle Clemons, 100 Ponderosa Pine Drive. Money judgment.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC, Columbus, vs. Latasha Johnson, 1600 S. Jackson Ave. Money judgment.
Andrew Frost, Cecil, vs. Christy Frost, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries---
Henry Guardado, Holgate, vs. Renae Guardado, 742 Village Lane. Divorce.
Michelle Friedrich, 1054 Holgate Ave., vs. Matthew Friedrich, St. Marys. Dissolution of marriage.
Ryan Kunesh, Hicksville, vs. Danielle Kunesh, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Holley Miranda, address unavailable, vs. Cody Orlando, unavailable. Civil protection order.
Michael Hanna, 300 Shamrock Lane, vs. Patrick Hanna, Galesburg, Mich. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Linda Meehlender, address unavailable, vs. Patricia Nafziger, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Brenda Wagner to Melissa Wagner, Sec. 15, 40 acres.
Melissa and Matthew Wagner to Benjamin and Chelsea Wagner, Sec. 15, 2 acres (split).
Brian Etchison to Bonnie Etchison, Sec. 30, 3.5 acres.
Bonnie Etchison to Mary Bishop, Sec. 30, 3.5 acres.
Mary Bishop to Mary Bishop, Sec. 30, 3.5 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Vu Pham and My Linh Pham to Tao and Du Pham, Original Plat, part lot 87.
D&J Property Enterprises, LLC, to James and Christina Payton, Baringer's Second Add., lot 53.
Deborah Boes and Michael Bakle to Andrew Bakle, Baringer's First Add., lot 40.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Apache Acquisitions, LLC, to Howerton Enterprises, LLC, Phelps and Other add., part lots 56, 76, 70, 69, lots 55-47, lots 77-71.
Apache Acquisitions, LLC, to Howerton Enterprises, LLC, Pleasant Homes Add., lots 1-2.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Douglas and Jennifer Lacey to Javier Zapata, Hartzog Northside Allotment, lot 5.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Sally Lenhart to T3 Properties, LLC, East Defiance Add., lot 107, part lots 108, 83-84.
Dorothy Schomburg to Kristen and Gary Smiddy, Lambert Sub., lot 3.
Estate of Patricia Aten to Herbert Richards, Biede Place Add., lot 217, part lots 216, H.
David and Patricia Schafer to Martin Wendell, Bide Place Add., lot 205.
Defiance Township —
Kristi Parsons to Nicole and Kyle Pollock, Sec. 2, 5.2 acres.
Delaware Township —
Stephan Baden (dec.) to Janet Baden, Sec. 8, 2.468 acres, 10 acres, 8.621 acres, 22.5 acres, 38.939 acres, 67.531 acres.
Highland Township —
Resurrection Enterprises, Inc., to Stephen Snavely, Sec. 21, 1 acre.
Defiance City-Noble —
D.P.I. Securuty Consultants, LLC, to KLIR, LLC, Wooded Acres, part lot 1.
Clint and Karen Sexton to Mallory Jurcevich, Tyler's First Add., lot 1.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City —
SPF Properties, LLC, to Store Master Funding, XXVI, LLC, North Defiance Menard Sub., lot 2.
Noble Township —
Cirrus and Evan Brown to Cirrus and Evan Brown, Sec. 1, 5 acres.
James Brown (dec.) to Beverly Brown, Sec. 17, 10 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Dorwin Donley (dec.) to Kathryn Donley, Sec. 31, 1 acre.
South Richland Township —
David and Kimberly Inbody to James Davis, Sec. 23, 0.528 acre.
Tiffin Township —
Ronald and Julie Burk to T3 Properties, LLC, Sec. 17, 76.806 acres; Sec. 20, 105.962 acres, 31.261 acres, 16.49 acres, 20.08 acres; Sec. 30, 72.562 acres, 96.508 acres.
Washington Township —
Estate of Dennis DeSota to Joan DeSota, Sec. 33, 37 acres, 1.5 acres.
