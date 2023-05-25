Defiance County
Marriage licenses---
Joseph Bice, 23, Defiance, meat manager, and Kayla Sommers, 22, Defiance, preschool teacher.
Timothy Devault, 39, Defiance, factory, and Harmony Kunesh, 40, Defiance, LPN.
Miguel Cruz, 36, Defiance, technician, and Rebeccah Dix, 30, Defiance, medical assistant.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Farm Credit Mid-America FLCA FKA Farm Credit Services of Mid-America FLCA, House, vs. Samuel Kelley, Bryan; Nichole Kelley, 17569 Ohio 18; Susan Kelley, Bryan; the unknown spouse of Nichole Kelley, if any, 17569 Ohio 18; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Jonathan Walker, 1110 Ayersville Ave. and Tamara Walker, 700 Kiser Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Gwen Dowell, Hicksville vs. Lori Sholl, Wauseon; Michael Lovejoy, Bryan; Josie Sholl, Hicksville; the unknown heirs and devisees of Opal Sholl (dec.), address unavailable; the unknown heirs and devisees of Joseph Sholl (dec.), address unavailable; the unknown heirs and devisees of Gerald Sholl (dec.), address unavailable; the unknown heirs and devisees of Joseph Sholl (dec.), address unavailable. Money judgement.
U.S. Bank National Association, Cincinnati, vs. Oscar Urivez, 744 Deerwood Drive. Money judgement.
JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association, Anaheim, Calif., vs. Elizabeth Tressler, 703 Stratton St.; the unknown spouse, if any, of Elizabeth Tressler, 703 Stratton Ave.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Journal entries---
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Kirk James, Hampton, Va.; Autumn Kirk, 02851 Ohio 66 north; and Defiance County treasurer. Final judgment of foreclosure.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Vortex Investment Group, Inc., Defiance; State of Ohio, Columbus; and Keller Warehousing & Distribution, LLC, 24862 Elliot Road. Finding of default and judgement.
Clint Zeedyk, address unavailable; Rexanne Marshman, address unavailable; Dennis Zeedyk, address unavailable vs. Russell Zeedyk, Ney; Board of Education of the Central Local School District, Sherwood; and St. John Lutheran Church, Sherwood. Dismissed without prejudice.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo vs. Carlandra Rossow, 909 Davidson St. Dismissed with prejudice.
Alicia Logan, address unavailable vs. Scott Hoblit, address unavailable. Civil protection order dismissed.
Christopher Gerdeman, address unavailable vs. Austin Persons, address unavailable. Civil protection order dismissed.
Real estate transfer---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Janet Carroll, et al, to Abigail Bowers, Holgate's Second Add, Block II, lot 7.
Catherine and Ronald Tijerina, to ROCAT Properties, LLC, South Defiance Add., part lot 12.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Steven and Laura Fitzwater, et al, to Alisha and Adam Wood, Warren, et al, lot 11.
Marshall Fry (dec.) to Carolyn Fry, et al, Plummer's First Add., lots 5-6, 14-15, 17-18.
Carolyn Fry, et al, to Carolyn Fry, Plummer's First Add., lots 5-6, 14-15, 17-18.
Marshall Fry (dec.) to Carolyn Fry, Plummer's First Add., lot 16.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Joseph Karzynow, trustee, SK and DD Enterprises, LLC, North Defiance Add., part lot 38.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Arden and Sharon Peck to Arden Peck, Barth's Hillcrest Fourth Add., lot 4.
Arden Peck to Sharon Peck, Barth's Hillcrest Fourth Add., lot 4.
Sharon Peck to Jamison Peck, et al, Barth's Hillcrest Fourth Add., lot 4.
Ashley and Jett Jeffrey to Nathaniel Keim, C.E. Bronson Add., lot 80.
Estate of Teresa Bird to Russell Bird, Homan Sub., lot 6.
Delaware Township —
Kelly Louiselle to David and Janean Fairchild, Sec. 9, 1.6 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Matthew and Denise Pollard to Joy Vogelsong, Original Plat, lots 7-8.
Sandra Vogelsong to Kenneth Vogelsong, et al, co-trustees, Doeden's First Add., lot 5.
Farmer Township —
Melanie Sindel to Sindel Trucking, LLC, Sec. 19, 5.001 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Vick Lilly and Heidi Hitchcock to Jules Pinchinat, Edgerton's Third Add. (transfer after split), lots 32-33.
Hicksville Township —
Anna Countryman to McKenna Weatherhead, Sec. 5, 1.75 acres.
Highland Township —
Pamela Smith (dec.) to James Smith, Sec. 22, 1.378 acres.
Shawn Johnson, et al, to Richard and Cassandra Morris, Sec. 24, 2 acres.
Marshall Fry, (dec.) to Carolyn Fry, et al, Sec. 27, 1.515 acres.
Carolyn Fry, et al, to Carolyn Fry, Sec. 27, 1.515 acres.
Mark Township —
Christine Tonjes to Timothy Miller, Sec. 11, 23.929 acres.
Theodore and Macey Wonderly, et al, to Charles and Marsha Wonderly, et al, Sec. 13, 57.71 acres (transfer after split.)
Darrell Jones (dec.) to Scott Langdon, et al, Kyle and Anderson Add., lots 6-8, 42-43, part lots 9-12.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
James Roach to James and Deborah Roach, Hartzog's Third Northside Add., lot 29.
Donald Luhring (dec.) to Mary Luhring, Rita's Northwest Add., part lot 22.
Noble Township NELSD —
Donald Luhring (dec.) to Mary Luhring, Rita's Northwest Add., lot 21.
Carol Lee Wortkoetter, et al, to Carol Lee Wortkoetter, Brunersburg, lots 121-122 (transfers after split.)
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Michael and Brenda Hall to Michael Hall, Saunders-Snyder Add., lot 31.
Joann McCray (dec.) to Edward McCray, Engelwood's Third Add., lot 39.
Edward McCray to Edward McCray, et al, Engelwood's Third Add., lot 39.
Defiance City NELSD —
Estate of Deanna Peio to Karen Wagner, Kettenring Hills, lot 70.
North Richland Township —
Jeremy and Krista Behnfeldt to Cody Ferguson, et al, Sec. 5, 2.5 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Beverly Hancock to Eric Krebs, Original Pat, part lots 16, 61.
Jack Brumagin, et al, co-trustees, to Benjamin and Andrea Lighthill, Sec. 12, 36.746 acres.
Washington Township —
William Michael to William and Patricia Michael, Westview Sub., lots 9-10.
Philip and Andrea Bittinger to Brian and Emily Schuller, Sec. 28, 10.04 acres.
