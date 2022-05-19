Marriage licenses---
Alexander Dean, 19, Defiance, manager, and Isabella Joseph, 19, Defiance, substitute teacher.
Raymond Breininger, 54, Edgerton, teacher, and Michelle Hoffman, 56, Edgerton, registered nurse.
Joseph Stahl, 28, Defiance, salesman, and Samantha Fry, 23, Defiance, bartender.
Common pleas On the docket---
Tabitha Harris, 24840 Mekus Road, vs. Charles Harris, Stryker. Divorce.
Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, 08770 Ohio 66, vs. Robert Sarka, 205 Lancelot Drive. Money judgment.
Micheal Queen, Bryan, vs. Alyssa Willey, Mark Center. Money judgment.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, vs. Christopher Brown, 17198 Highland Center. Money judgment.
Larry Williams, 08568 Ohio 15, Deborah Peoples, 08568 Ohio 15, vs. Daniel Mekus, 20951 Buckskin Road, Pekin Insurance, Pekin, Ill. Money judgment.
June Black, Paulding, vs. General Motors Corporation, Detroit Mich.; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Workers compensation.
Jessica Hancock, Hicksville, vs. Kenneth Hancock. Hicksville, Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries---
Renee Steinmetz, 1001 Washington Ave., vs. Harold Steinmetz, Bryan. Divorce.
Joseph Stahl, 709 Village Lane, vs. Randi Stahl, Cloverdale. Dissolution of marriage.
Carol Armstrong, 16289 County Road 149, vs. General Motors Corporation, Lexington, Ky.; Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Jean Meehleder, no address available, vs. Patricia Nofziger, no address available. Civil protection order.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Bruce Kunesh (dec.) to Janelle Duma, Canal Blcok Add., Part lot 2.
Bruce Kunesh (dec.) to Jennifer Davis, Holgate's Second Add., Block Three, Part lot 6.
Frederick Batt (dec.) to Melanie Finlay, Baringer's Second Add., Part lots 76-77.
Raul Alvarado to Jessica Alvarado, Baringers Second Add., lot 73.
Roy and Sharon Brock to Reynaldo Leal, Powell's Sub. of lot 10 in Tecumseh Add., lot D.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Nelson and Cecelia Dahn to Edith Wuo, Carter and Others Add., lot 21.
Defiance County Residential Housing, Inc., to Aube Homes, LLC, Biede Place Add., Part lot 77.
Irene Perez (dec.) to Okie Davis, Chalat Place, lot 23.
Roger Johns (dec.) to Melissa Johns, Enterprise Add., Block 1, lot 34.
Donna and Jerry Drewes, to Spencer Martin, Berkmehr Add., lot 9.
Roger and Marilyn Grogg to Amy Grogg, Secs. 25-26, Part North 1/2 of South West 1/4.
Christopher Esparza to Bradley Camp, Powell View Heights, lot 100.
John Mohr (dec.) to Ella Mohr, Courts of Woodhurst Second Add., lot 32.
Susan Newberry to Kristi Mansfield, Mistywood Crossing Phase II, Northberry Estate Phase II, lot 30.
Gerald and Kristi Mansfielf to Gerald and Kristi Mansfield, Mistywood Crossing Phase II, Northberry Estate Phase II, lot 30.
Patricia Shaffer to Jordan DeTray, Fairview Add., lot 45.
Defiance Township —
Carol Russell to Steven Russell, Sec. 3, 1.870 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Deborah Ebaugh to David and Jan Smith, Mackinaw Add., lot 3.
Brian and Sherri Ramey to Kuhn Brothers Properties, LLC, Original Plat, lot 35, Part lot 38.
Hicksville Village —
Larry Cover to Jeffery Cover, Shady Lawn Sub., lot 1, Part Auditors Plat 173.
Brian Houser to Cathy and Jay Gloor, Clearview Sub. Ext One., lot 4.
Garrett Miller to Elizabeth Sweet, Original Plat, lots 387, 390.
PDM Rentals, LLC, to Paul and Joann Yoder, Original Plat, lots 169-170, Part lot 170, Part lot 168 1/2, Part lot 169 1/2.
Paul and Joann Yoder to Dean Yoder, Original Plat, lots 169-170, Part lot 170, Part lot 168 1/2, Part lot 169 1/2.
Highland Township —
Lamar Leininger (dec.) to Rita Leininger, Sec. 6, 10.569 acres.
Daniel and Coral Pahl to Teresa Gunn, Sec. 9, 0.818 acre.
Frederick and Sherri Hammersmith to Steve and Rachel Hammersmith, Sec. 19, 20 acres.
Mark Township —
Jamie Cotton to Ross Joost, Sec. 10, 28.5 acres, Sec. 14, 78.864 acres.
Potter Land Company, LLC, to Cooper Farms, Inc., Sec. 28, 145 acres.
Potter Land Company, LLC, to John Brown, Sec. 35, 79 acres.
Defiance City-Noble —
Victor and Angela Gaucin to Kymberlie Urbina, Riverdale Heights Add., lot 38.
Noble Township —
Casey Liska to EJC Acres, LLC, Sec. 1, 46.365, 47.549 acres, Sec. 12, 17.868 acres.
Joshua and Kelsie Peio to Christina Helser, Sec. 4, 4.742 acres.
Howard Pleasant to Howard and Debra Pleasant, Christi Meadow Phase I, lot 161.
Tarik Nijib to Chase Harmon, Noble Estates Sub., Phase One, Phase Three, lots 30, 31.
Mary Demland to Christoper and Karen Smith, Sec. 16, 5.050 acres.
Defiance City-Richland —
Jacob and Shelby Myers to Abigail and Patrick Yeater, Bistel Add. Ext., lot 145.
Defiance City NELSD —
Jerry Liska to EJC Acres, LLC, Sec. 18, 12.421 acres.
North Richland Township —
Jerry Liska to EJC Acres, LLC, Sec. 5, 76.328, 38.988, 40 acres, Sec. 7, 52.346, Sec. 8, 101.537, 17.269, Sec. 14, 51.223, Sec. 15, 80, Sec. 17, 27.378, Sec. 18, 30.508, 2.628 acres.
Charlene Liska to EJC Acres, LLC, Sec. 6, 10.939, Sec. 7, 22.258, 37.668, 40, 0.595, Sec. 9, 88, 70, Sec. 10, 59.339 acres.
Matthew Helmke to Everett Wilkerson, Sec. 14, 2, Sec. 15, 2 acres.
Marvin and Vicki Helmke to Everett and Mackenzie Wilkerson, Sec. 16, 2 acres.
APB Real Estate Holdings, LLC, to Gregory Imes, Winchester Hills, Lot A, Part lot C, Lot B.
Defiance City NELSD-Annex —
Jerry Liska to EJC Acres, LLC, Sec. 18, 8.558 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Jeffrey Mack to Jeffrey and Cynthia Mack, Sec. 16, 2 acres (split).
John and Marylou Mack to Jeffrey and Cynthia Mack, Sec. 16, 2 acres (Transfer after split.)
Washington Township —
Richard and Joedy Peterson to Wesley Hostettler, Sec. 29, 1.01 acres.
