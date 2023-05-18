Marriage licenses---
Paul Coy, 71, Defiance, retired, and Angelina Blaine, 65, Defiance, retired.
James Bussing, 81, Defiance, retired, and Anna Mae Lewis, 79, Defiance, retired.
Jonathon Inbody, 26, Defiance, truck driver, and Ricki Whitten, 26, Defiance, cashier.
Brac Evans, 27, Hicksville, operator, and Megan Schooley, 26, Hicksville, laborer.
Connor Burill, 23, Defiance, window install, and Madelynn Klein, 24, Defiance, unemployed.
Louis Lorenzen, 44, Defiance, Carpenter, and Abby Sharp, 40, Defiance, treasurer.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Lisa Hudson, 724 Summit St., vs. Jeffrey Dankworth, 496 Defiance Crossing, and Jerry Dankworth, Bradford. Money judgment.
Tamera and Joel Busch, 1905 Langlan Drive, Shirley Hohenbrink, 2290 S. Clinton St., vs. Channon Rose, 1875 Langlan Drive. Money judgment.
Diana Bauer, address unavailable, vs. Christopher Gerdeman, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Aysia Sobota, 812 Indian Bridge, and Nathaniel Sobota, 1506 Dublin Court. Dissolution of marriage.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC, Columbus, vs. Valentino Garza, 1612 Westgate Drive. Money judgment.
Chevelle Gonzales, Bryan, and Victor Gonzales, 951 Wilhelm St. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries---
Jeffrey Killian, Napoleon, vs. Charles Kinser, Bryan; Auto-Owners Insurance Company, Maumee; John Doe 1, address unavailable; driver, John Doe 2, address unavailable; employer, John Doe 3, address unavailable, owner. Claims dismissed without prejudice.
Peter Cates, 232 Corwin St., vs. Morella Cates, 232 Corwin St. Divorce granted.
Mortgage Crosscountry, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Brandon Pepple, Hicksville; Grasiela Pepple, Edgerton; The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Archbold; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Defiance County treasurer, vs. Vortex Investment Group, Inc., Columbus; and Keller Warehousing & Distribution, LLC, 24862 Elliot Road. Finding of default and judgment.
Discover Bank, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Michael Dobbins, 1519 Terrawenda Drive; unknown spouse, if any, of Michael Dobbins, 1519 Terrawenda Drive; State Bank and Trust Co., Columbus; Bank of America, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Decree in foreclosure.
Capital One Bank USA, NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Tanner Gipple, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.
In the case of Jeffrey Thier, Edgerton, respondent. Duty of support ordered.
Oak Health Care Investors of Defiance, 1701 Jefferson Ave., vs. Jarod Kammeyer, 10761 Market St. Dismissed without prejudice.
Philip Bowman, Lebanon, Ind., vs. Safe Logistics, LLC, Detroit, Mich.; Mushiraq Al-Hathef, 7547 Montrose St. Transferred to Northern District Court of Ohio.
Christopher Austin, address unavailable, vs. Kari Austin, address unavailable. Civil stalking protection order with full hearing and warning to respondent.
Alyssa Dysinger, address unavailable, vs. Donovan Carnahan, address unavailable. Civil stalking protection order with full hearing and warning to respondent.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township NELSD —
Keith Michaels, et al, co-trustees, to Candi Fete, trustee, Sec. 4, 35 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Bonnie Rusho (dec.) to Todd Rusho, Jefferson Terrace Add., part lot 11, lot 12.
Christopher Michaels to Marissia Christy, Krotz Add., lots 32-33, part lot 34.
Wanderlust Holdings, Ltd., to Kingdom Property Investments, LLC, lots between Maumee and Auglaize, lot 108.
Jeremiah and Alyssa Greve to Joel and Amber Greve, Lloyd's Add., lots 8-9.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Wanderlust Holdings, Ltd., to Kingdom Property Investments, LLC, May, et al, Add., lot 21, Ottley, et al, Add., lot 4.
Walter Snyder (dec.) to Cheryl Westrick, et al, Vandenbroak's Add., lots 10-11.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Wanderlust Holdings, Ltd., to Kingdom Property Investments, LLC, East Defiance Add., lot 145, Enterprise Add., part lot 29.
Erin Strausbaugh to Coit and Karin Black, Hampton Woods Sub., lot 9.
Delaware Township —
Dorothy Sprow (dec.) to Kathy Steffes, Sec. 8, 30 acres, Sec. 9, 12 acres, Sec. 17, 120.424 acres.
Hicksville Village HEVSD —
Jeffrey and Kathy Green, co-trustees, to Michael Green, et al, co-trustees, Auditor's Plat, part lots, 98 116.
Ronald Wheeler (dec.) to Loraine Konopka, Bunnell's First Add., part lot 25.
Daniel Eicher, et al, to Vick Lilly, Edgerton's Third Add., lot 32 (split).
Hicksville Township —
Jeffrey and Kathy Green, co-trustees, to Michael Green, et al, co-trustees, Sec. 1, 45,785 acres, Sec. 6, 76.847 acres, Sec. 16, 78.511 acres.
Craig Birkhold to Craig Birkhold, et al, trustees, Sec. 15, 20 acres, Sec. 29, 17.82 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
James Wheeler, et al, to James Wheeler, Sec. 18, 27.64 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Jeffrey Kathy Green, co-trustees, to Michael Green, et al, co-trustees, Sec. 31, 75. 827 acres, Sec. 32, 40 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Paul Frank, et al, to Elvin Echevarria, Wooded Acres, lot 4.
North Richland Township —
Stanley and Amy Guilliam, et al, to Madelyn Garza, Orchard Ridge Add., lot 9.
Tiffin Township —
Paul and Marlene Font to Caleb and Marti Font, Evansport Shuter Add., part lots 7-8, lots 9-10, 12.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.