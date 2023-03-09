Defiance County
Marriage licenses---
Martin Wendell, 38, Defiance, general laborer, and Kaitlin March, 27, Defiance, roll former.
Damion Colburn, 31, Defiance, mechanic, and Kendra Powell, 31, Defiance, account coordinator.
Brandon Carroll, 26, Defiance, agriculture, and Jennifer Cook, 21, Defiance, babysitting.
Malachi Tracy, 20, Defiance, carpenter, and India McElroy, 23, Defiance, animal handler.
William Winkler, 50, Fort Myers, Fla., home inspector, and Starr Scott, 46, Edgerton, laborer.
Michael Sylvester, 27, Hicksville, aircraft maintenance tech., and Crista Wortkoetter, 24, Hicksville, retail.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Karen Ebersole, address unavailable, vs. Brian Ebersole, Bryan. Divorce.
Milagro Amador, 1001 Riverside Ave., vs. Tregar Inc., Fort Wayne, Money judgment.
Meghan Swiney, 818 Nicholas St., vs. Cassandra Hoffman, no address available, Steven Schomberg, no address available. Money judgment.
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Anaheim, Calif., vs. Dustin Siler, 2107 Power Dam Road, the unknown spouse if any of Dustin Siler, 2107 Power Dam Road, Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Jeffrey Thier, Edgerton. Reciprocal support.
Capital one Bank, USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Shawn Buchholz, 1607 S. Clinton St. Money judgment.
Julia Roesti, 03779 Ohio 66 north, vs. Branden Roesti, 03779 Ohio 66 north. Dissolution of marriage.
Rock Creek Capital, LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, vs. Christopher Brenner, 1886 Riverview Drive. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Julie Roehrig, 664 Wayne Ave., vs. Matthew Roehrig, 1541 S. Jackson Ave. Divorce granted.
Chad Schnitkey, Archbold, vs. Estle Chevrolet-Cadillac Inc., Paulding, Randall Sauber, 22354 Schultz Road. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Farm Credit Mid-America FLCA, House, vs. Samuel Kelley, Bryan, Nichole Kelley, Sherwood, unknown spouse, if any, of Samuel Kelley, Bryan; unknown spouse, if any, of Nichole Kelley, 17569 Ohio 18; Defiance county treasurer; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
The Huntington National Bank, NA, address unavailable, vs. Gerald Whitney, Hicksville. Default judgment granted.
Dawn Greear, 1208 Fallen Timbers Drive, vs. Chad Morris, 940 Washington Ave.; Chelsi Cohan, 940 Washington Ave.; The Huntington National Bank Legal Department, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Dismissed with prejudice.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. June Pittard, 10364 Slough Road. Judgment for sum and costs.
David McNamara, 1381 Ayersville Ave., vs. Patricia Baldwin-McNamara, Wilmington, Calif. Divorce granted.
Suzanne Bailey, Sherwood, and Robert Bailey, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Tyler Rosebrock, 10233 Kleinhen Road, and Lauren Rosebrock, 10233 Kleinhen Road. Marriage dissolved.
April Hahn, 07310 Ohio 66, and John Hahn, 815 Jefferson Ave. Marriage dissolved.
YVonne Clem, 528 Nicholas St.; and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Columbus, vs. Michael Clem, 528 Nicholas St. Complaint for child support and related orders dismissed.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Estate of Alice Bishop to Lavon Bishop, Sec. 32, 80 acres, 40 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Michael and Jordan Wilkinson to Solitude Property Management, LLC, Holgate Third Add., lot 32.
Benjamin Pheasant, et al, to Dominick Moore, South Defiance Add., part lot 21.
Jaxson Enterprises Ltd., to Clay Fogt, South Defiance Add., lot 23.
Carl Thomas (dec.) to Debera Thomas, R.H. Gleason's Add., lot 10.
Reynaldo Leal to Michael Paschall, trustees, Tecumseh Add., lot 10.
Cheryl and Pamela Roddy to T3 Properties, LLC, Lots between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 78.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Benjamin and Monica Moser to Ernest Crutchfield and Jane Lirot, Carter et al, lot 11.
Michael and Jordan Wilkinson to Solitude Property Management, LLC, Williams Add. to Gibson's, lot 10.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Deloris Weber to Deloris Weber, trustee, Lakota Hills Sub. Phase 7, lot 106.
Shirley Lemaster (dec.) to Marvin Lemaster, Barth's Hillcrest Second Add., lot 1.
Michael and Jordan Wilkinson to Solitude Property Management, LLC, Highland Park Add., lot 15, Chalat Place Add., lot 45.
Jett and Ashley Jeffery to Seth and Amelia Rogers, Biede Place, part lot 92, lot 102.
Joseph Rakes to Casey Hillenbrand, et al, Gnadensburg Add., lot 11.
Defiance City-DCSD —
Alan Deatrick (dec.) to Cheryl Deatrick, Barth's Hillcrest Fourth Add., lot 9.
Delaware Township —
Mark Tonjes (dec.) to Christine Tonjes, Sec. 7, 2.875 acres.
Nimer Jalled to Nabil Jalled, Sec. 13, 7.106 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Sandra Vogelsong to Michael Sudholtz, et al, Sec. 19, 14.092 acres (before split).
Sandra Vogelsong to Kenneth and Jamie Vogelsong, Sec. 19, 14.092 (before split), 5.447 acres (before split).
Vogelsong Properties, LLC, to Elizabeth Rhodes, Auditor's Plat (split), part lot 83.
Vogelsong Properties, LLC, to Sandra Vogelsong, Auditor's Plat (split), part lot 83.
Vogelsong Properties, LLC, to Vogelsong Properties, LLC, Auditor's Plat (split) part lot 83.
Hicksville Village —
Kevin Cline to April Adden, Auditor's Plat, lot 167.
Greg and Kathryn Balser to Tobias Balser, et al, Bunnell Boon Bevington, part lot 15, Auditor's Plat, part lot 103.
Mary Barcus, et al, Meghan Snyder, et al, Edgerton's First Add., part lot 15.
Michael Steury, et al, to 4M Rentals, LLC, Dixon Ave., Condos, Unit 313.
Steven and Marilyn Eicher to Christine Feichter, Auditor's Plat, lot 284.
Laura Grant, et al, to Laura Grant, et al, Auditor's Plat, lot 277.
Highland Township —
Estate of Theodore Bartley to Andrew Verhoff, Sec. 7, 3.796 acres, 5.533 acres.
Susan Craft to Joe and Mary Huston, Sec. 7, 5.02 acres.
Michael and Janice Wolfrum to Tonya Branham, Sec. 9, part of North East 1/4.
Mark Township —
Mark Tonjes (dec.) to Christine Tonjes, Sec. 11, 23.919 acres.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City-NELSD —
Estate of Anthony Smith to James and Leslie Isaman, Valley Creek Sub., Phase 1, lot 27.
Noble Township-NELSD —
Freedom Mortgage Coporation to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Christi Meadows Phase 1, lot 1.
Diana Ysasaga to Diana Ysasaga, et al, Christi Meadows, Phase 1, lot 93.
Derek Woodley to Elias and Cassandra Jimenez, Noble Estate Sub., Phase 1, lot 3.
Mary Ann Smith, trustees, to Eric Squires, Sec. 22, 1.197 acres.
