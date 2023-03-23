Marriage licenses---
Jeffery Goldenetz, 53, Defiance, laborer and Angela Newman, 51, Defiance, laborer.
Jonathan Albritton, 31, Defiance, truck driver and Aubrey Stine, 25, Defiance, unemployed.
Paige Hildebrant, 28, Defiance, forklift driver and Breanna Lewis, 26, Defiance, babysitter.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Glenn Graf, 1200 Fallen Timbers Drive. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Laurie Burke, 25342 Holly Road. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Laurie Burke, 25342 Holly Road. Money judgment.
Troy Potter, Hicksville, and, Jessica Potter, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Andrew Trinko, 27473 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, vs. Lori Trinko, Toledo. Divorce.
U.S. Bank National Association, Coppell, Texas, vs. Steven Grant, Hicksville; Amanda Radford, Hicksville; unknown spouse, if any, of Steven Grant, Hicksville; and Midland Funding, LLC, San Diego, Calif. Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Journal entries---
Crosscountry Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich Ill., vs. Jose Maldonado, 1217 Magnolia Drive; unknown spouse, if any, of Jose Maldonado, 1217 Magnolia Drive; United States of America, Washington, D.C.; United States of America, Toledo; and Defiance County treasurer. Decree of foreclosure.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Lawrence Steele, 100 Lakeview Drive; unknown spouse, if any, of Lawrence Steele, 100 Lakeview Drive; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Summary judgment granted for plaintiff.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Ric Booher, 1104 Grove St. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Linda Brumbaugh, 13802 Fruit Ridge Road. Default judgment for plaintiff.
ProMedica Health System Inc., Toledo, vs. Carlos Ramirez, 1201 Ayersville Ave. Default judgment for plaintiff.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Michelle Perrine, 423 Hopkins St. Default judgment granted for plaintiff.
Kelly Lynn Coppedge, 923 Perry St., vs. Jay Coppedge, 631 Henry St. Divorce granted.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Dustyn Cantrell, 1015 Schultz St.; unknown spouse if any of Dustyn Cantrell, 1015 Schultz St.; The Huntington National Bank, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Decree of foreclosure.
First National Bank of Omaha, Columbus, vs. Phyllis Waldron, 25977 Watson Road. Judgment for plaintiff.
Matthew Hahn, 70 Lakeview Drive, and, Courtney Hahn, 10284 Ashpacher Road. Marriage dissolved.
Aaron Pelland, Bryan, and Sarah Pelland, 06015 Trinity Road. Marriage dissolved.
Tiffany Robles, 898 Downs St., and David Robles, 925 Warren St. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Stephan and Fatima Assaf to Hopson Property Management, LLC, Original Plat, part lot 73.
Doug Dumire and Barbara Gail to Defiance Realty, LLC, South Defiance Add., part lot 182.
Michael Paschall, trustees, to Brenda Carnahan, Lots between Maumee and Auglaize, lot 56.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Paula Lewis to William and Patricia Sigg, Holgate's First Add., part lot 4.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Marvin and Lois Retcher to Hunter Retcher, Northfield Add., lot 7.
Balchem Corporation to SensoryEffects Inc., Williamstown Add., part lots 29-30.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Bobby and Oline Hill to Janet Kelly, et al, Enterprise Add., Block One, lot 50.
William and Stephanie Lammers to Jett Jeffery, Pine Ridge Sub., Phase III, lot 19.
BTH, LLC, to Rex Robison, Auditor's Plat, part lot 29.
Delaware Township —
Dynasty Holdings, LLC, to Jordan Core and Haley Codora, Sec. 20, 3 acres.
Shayna Delong (dec.) to Alan Delong, Sec. 30, 157.998 acres (transfer after split).
Edward Antoine (dec.) to Amy Yenser, Sec. 33, 8.37 acres.
Amy and Mark Yenser to Kathleen Martinez, executrix, Sec. 33, 8.37 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Betty Pearson (dec.) to Alan Pearson, Bunnell's First Add., part lots 7-10.
Alan and Jo Ellen Pearson to Alan and Jo Ellen Pearson, trustees, Bunnell's First Add., part lots 7-10.
Estate of Joaquin Moncivais to Ramona Moncivais, Hattery's Add., lot 32.
Kenneth Stine to Stineco, LLC, Edgerton's Second Add., part lots 39, 40.
Paul Walters (dec.) to DeDra Walters, Edgerton's Outlots and Auditor's Plat, lots 42-44, part lots 13-14, 39.
Robert and Judy Poth to Bone's Total Restore, LLC, Original Plat, part lot 209, lots 212-213.
Carmen Lanum (dec.) to Elizabeth Lanum, et al, Ronnie's Add., lot 10.
Lowell Conley to Edward Garman, Enterprise Add., lot 2.
Hicksville Township —
Lowell and Jeanne Wonderly to Brian Wonderly, et al, Sec. 4, 2 acres.
Betty Pearson (dec.) to Alan Pearson, Sec. 32, 78.208 acres, 56.92 acres.
Alan and Jo Ellen Pearson to Alan and Jo Ellen Pearson, trustees, Sec. 32, 78.208 acres.
Mark Township —
Suburban Propane L.P. to Aaron and Delilah Schmucker, Sec. 16, 1.5 acres.
Sheriff of Defiance County to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, Sec. 27, 3 acres.
Noble Township NELSD —
James and Judith Kammeyer to Jaliene Maassel, et al, Sec. 1, 6.78 acres, 32.21 acres.
John Hahn to April Hahn, Sec. 2, 7.245 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Anthony Behringer to Anthony and Victoria Behringer, Woodlands, Lot 38.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Victor Dunlap (dec.) to Sandra Dunlap, Kettenring Hills, lot 15.
South Richland Township ALSD —
Faye Dearth (dec.) to Dennis Dearth, Sec. 33, 0.759 acre, Pickering Sub., lots 1-2.
Paul Relyea (dec.) to Betty Relyea, Sec. 33, 1 acre.
Washington Township —
Estate of Richard Stevenson to Daniel Stevenson, Sec. 18, 77.88 acres, Sec. 31, 160 acres.
Ney Village —
Mark and Ruth Carder to Kenneth and Colleen Herbert, Batt's Add., Sub. 1, lots E, F.
