Defiance County
Marriage licenses---
Derrick Anspach, 37, Defiance, unemployed, and Jessica Pastoriza, 34, Defiance, babysitter.
Rivera Rodriguez, 27, Defiance, receiving, and Yadira Romas, 26, Defiance, stocking.
Todd Flory, 56, Defiance, pipeline technician, and Carmen Stout, 53, Defiance, registered nurse.
Jerod Coulter, 47, Fishers, Ind., construction, and Suzanne Bailey, 41, Sherwood, operator.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Heather Zimmerman, Liberty Center, vs. Nicholas Zimmerman, Continental. Dissolution of marriage.
Capital One Bank USA, NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Erica Ganger, 713 Village Lane. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Peter Freund, 855 Deerwood Drive. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Julie Roehrig, 664 Wayne Ave., vs. Matthew Roehrig, 1541 S. Jackson Ave. Divorce granted.
Chad Schnitkey, Archbold, vs. Estle Chevrolet-Cadillac, Inc., Paulding; and Randall Sauber, 22354 Schultz Road. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Farm Credit Mid-America, FLCA, Washington Court House, vs. Samuel Kelley, Bryan; Nichole Kelley, Sherwood, unknown spouse, if any, of Samuel Kelley, Bryan; unknown spouse, if any, of Nichole Kelley, 17569 Ohio 18; Defiance County treasurer; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Case dismissed without prejudice.
The Huntington National Bank, NA, address unavailable, vs. Gerald Whitney, Hicksville. Default judgment granted.
Dawn Greear, 1208 Fallen Timbers Drive, vs. Chad Morris, 940 Washington Ave.; Chelsi Cohan, 940 Washington Ave.; The Huntington National Bank Legal Department, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
U.S. Bank National Association as trustee successor in the interest of Bank of America National Association as trustee successor by merger to Lasalle Bank National Association as trustee for Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Mortgage Loan Asset Backed, Coppell, Texas., vs. Robert Barker, Caldwell; Willie Barker, 23292 Breckler Road; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Default judgment granted in foreclosure.
Discover Bank, New Albany vs. Linda Brumbaugh, 13802 Fruit Ridge Road. Default judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany vs. June Pittard, 10364 Slough Road. Judgment granted.
ProMedica Health System Inc., Toledo vs. Carlos Remirez, 1201 Ayersville Ave. Default judgment granted.
ProMedica Health System Inc., Toledo vs. Michelle Perrine, 423 Hopkins St. Default judgment granted.
Andrew Garcia, 609 Euclid Ave., vs. Anjelica Garcia, Toledo. Case dismissed for failure to prosecute.
Adrienne Moore, Hicksville vs. William Moore, Plainfield, Ind. Case dismissed for failure to prosecute.
Suzanne Bailey, Sherwood and Robert Bailey, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
First National Bank Omaha, Columbus, vs. Phyllis Waldron, 25977 Watson Road. Judgment for plaintiff.
Ashley Savage, Gerrett, Ind., and Justin Savage, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Paul Cruz, 07771 Ohio 15, and Amy Cruz, Fort Jennings. Marriage dissolved.
Aaron Pelland, Bryan and Sarah Pelland, 06015 Trinity Road. Marriage dissolved.
Tyler Rosebrock, 10233 Kleinhen Road, and Lauren Rosebrock, 10233 Kleinhen Road. Marriage dissolved.
April Hahn, 07310 Ohio 66 North, vs. John Hahn, 851 Jefferson Ave. Marriage dissolved.
Dayne Fitzcharles, address unavailable, vs. Kaleigh Fitzcharles, address unavailable. Petition is dismissed.
Yvonne Clem, 528 Nicolas St.; and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, 1300 East Second St., vs. Michael Clem, 528 Nicholas St. Complaint for child support order is dismissed.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Ted and Carol Pohlmann, co-trustees, to Lee Randall, et al, Sec. 28, 50 acres.
Jacob and Tiffany Bostelman to Abigail Burton, et al, Sec. 34, 0.456 acre.
Marlene Bockelman, et al, to Delmer Bockelman, Sec. 36, 45 acres.
Delmer Bockelman, et al, to Marlene Bockelman, Sec. 36, 121.993 acres (transfer after split.)
Defiance Ward 1 —
Dennis and Lindy Bott to Lee Randall, et al, lots between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 110.
William and Karen Wray to Veronica Aguilar, Shawnee Heights Add., lot 38, part lot 39.
Osvaldo and Diana Menendez to Courtney Sherrow, Baringer's Fourth Add., lot 16.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Paragon Properties & Renovations, LLC, to Alexander Nichols, et al, Vandenbroek's Add., lot 19.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Courtney Sherrow to Dallas Andrist, Kahlo's First Add., lots 17, 20, 23.
Ronald Bradley to Sean Bradley, Cottage Park Add., lot 39, part lot 38.
Defiance Township —
Mary and Danny Bauman to Dennis Collins, Sec. 15, 5.18 acres.
Delaware Township —
Holly Schultz (dec.) to David Schultz, Sec. 36, 28.326 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Adren Shanks (dec.) to Suzanne Shanks, Shoe Factory Add., lot 63.
Skyler Eicher, et al, to Gerardo Sanchez and Talina Hernandez, Edgerton's First Add., part lots 40, 41.
Joaquin Moncivais (dec.) to Ramona Moncivais, Clearview Add. Extension 1, lot 20.
Dennis and Rosalie Ankney to Jack and Patricia Teeple, Edgerton's Second Add., lot 68.
Lawrence and Nancy Kinsey (dec.) to Lawrence Kinsey, et al, Hillbrook Estates, part lot 23.
Lawrence Kinsey, et al, to Central Michigan Evangelistic Association, Hillbrook Estates, part lot 23.
Linda and Michael Miller to Jason and Kimberly Slattery, Guilford's Sub., lot 13, 14.
Suzanne Shanks to SKB Properties, LLC, Shoe Factory Add., lot 63.
Mark Township —
Mary Rosebrock (dec.) to Davide Rosebrock, et al, Sec. 1, 80 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
George and Bonnie Kenner to Brad and Kimberly Grant, Sec. 32, 1.669 acres.
Noble Township Defiance-City NELSD —
Sherri and Kenny Choi, trustees, to Brixworx Defiance, LLC, College Hill Allotment, part lot 8, lot 7.
David Lyne Weisner, trustees, Carolyn Clady, Green Meadows Condo, Phase I, Unit 595.
Noble Township NELSD —
John and Heather Newman to Roy and Leah Perez, Replat of Clayfield Add., lot K.
Tiffin Township —
Estate of Thomas Hancock to Beverly Hancock, Evansport, Original Plat, part lots 61, 16.
Ricky and Julia Hall to Hall Farm Holdings, LLC, Sec. 8, 29.625 acres; Sec. 17, 40 acres, 36 acres.
