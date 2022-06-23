Defiance County:
Marriage licenses---
Jaymie French, 32, Defiance, unemployed, and Beverly Smith, 36, Defiance, unemployed.
Amanda Miller, 26, Defiance, customer service, and Jonathon Bose, 30, Defiance, production.
Kyle Lindeman, 36, Defiance, brake press operator, and Amanda Miller, 39, Defiance, brake press operator.
Julie Wortkoetter, 26, Hicksville, deputy auditor, and Cody Diltz, 27, Hicksville, warehouse team member.
Bricetin Detray, 19, Defiance, machine operator, and Miranda Flory, 22, Defiance, member service rep.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Jason Zimmerman, 906 Jefferson Ave., vs. Andrea Zimmerman, 906 Jefferson Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Danielle Thatcher, Hicksville, vs. Gary Thatcher, Hicksville. Divorce.
Kailey McCain, Hicksville, vs. John McCain, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Sandy Steele, Edgerton. Money judgment.
Teresa Diamente, Hicksville, vs. Christopher Richmond, Decatur. Dissolution of marriage.
Morgan Rostorfer, Fort Wayne, vs. Nathaniel Rostorfer, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. John Sanchez, 740 Harrison Ave.; John Sanchez, unknown spouse, if any; of John Sanchez, 740 Harrison Ave.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Application from relief from weapon disability by Jeffrey Walter, 742 Corwin St.
Journal entries---
Crosscounty Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Gabrielle and Justin Shakes, 26350 Elizabeth St.; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Bradley Simon, 402 Summit St., vs. Elizabeth Simon, 402 Summit St. Dissolution of marriage.
Scott Hicks, 13813 Ohio 18, vs. Cynthia Hicks, 08140 Ohio 18. Dissolution of marriage.
Hannah Puente, 22419 Deerfield Lane, vs. Stephon Puente, 1410 Karnes Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Carolyn Vittorio, 191 Wilson St., vs. General Motors, LLC, Lexington Ky.; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Cost to Plaintiff with prejudice.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Kirk Boesling, to Brandon and Amy Eitniear, South Defiance Add., part lots 69-70.
William and Patricia Sigg, to Minnie Crumit, Jefferson Terrace Add., lot 6, part lot 5.
Jackie and Anita Suman, to James Anway and Catherine Casiano, Lloyds Add., lot 56.
Elyse Smiddy to Cole Dockery, Barringer's Third Add., lot 8.
Vernna Burge to Michael Paschall, lots between Maumee and Auglaize rivers, part lot 67.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Abigail Rocha-Ramirez to Anastasia Brooks, Corwin Add., lot 4.
Delaware Township —
Brandon and Casey Krupp to Ashton Hill, Sec. 31, 3.387 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Scott and Amanda Woodward to Kenneth and Jamie Vogelsong, part lot 83, 5.447 acres.
Artchard and Marilyn VanScoder to Brett Fitzwater, Highland Add., lot 11, part lot 12.
Hicksville Village —
Melvin and Lovina Bontrager to Jesse Keefer, Shoe Factory Add., lot 122.
Highland Township —
Jacqueline Bowling to Karl and Brenda Meyer, Sec. 19, 2.813 acres.
Paul Siler (dec.) to Betty Siler, Sec. 30, 1.12 acres.
Mark Township —
Jean Parrish to Ronald Parrish, Sec. 6, 1 acre.
James and Tristen Speiser to Johnathan and Summer Storrs, Sec. 17, 7 acres.
Defiance City-Noble —
Joanne Henry (dec.) to Sue Ellen Dumire, Wooded Acres Phase II, lot 4.
Sue Ellen Dumire to Dominic Jones, Wooded Acres Phase II, lot 4.
Bruce Kunesh (dec.) to Jeffery Miller, Indian Hills Sub., Riverdale Heights Add., lots 5, 88.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City —
William Roehrs to Jay Hornish, Sec. 12, 90.707 acres.
Estate of Patricia Goheen to Jack and Anita Suman, Green Meadows Condos Phase I, Building 11, Unit 253.
Noble Township —
Ramona Derricotte to Raymond Dericotte, Christi Meadows Phase I, lot 174.
Washington Township —
Jane Unsicker to Jane Unsicker, Sec. 27, 99.36 acres; Sec. 33, 40 acres.
Ney Village —
James Beehler (dec.) to Teri Beehler, Auditor's Plat, part lots 51, 33.
