Marriage licenses---
Mark Barrett, 22, Defiance, laborer and Breanna Williams, 25, Defiance, laborer.
Landen Holifield, 37, Defiance, warehouse receiver and Randi Rios, 32, Defiance, self-employed.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
The Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Nicole Miller, Hicksville, unknown spouse of Nicole Miller, if any, Hicksville; Jeffrey Wann, Hicksville, unknown spouse of Jeffrey Wann, if any, Hicksville; unknown tenants, Hicksville; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; LVNV Funding, LLC, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
American Eagle Superstore, Inc., Lansing Mich., vs. Nostalgic Images, Inc., 631 Harrison Ave. Money judgment.
First National Bank of Omaha, Columbus, vs. Phyllis Waldron, 25977 Watson Road. Money judgment.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC, Columbus, vs. Angel and Christopher Roth 1403 Milwaukee Ave. Money judgment.
Heidi Seward, 15732 Main Road, and Aaron Seward, 836 1/2 S. Clinton St. Dissolution of marriage.
Shanna Crossland, Irvine Calf., vs. Lisa Crossland, 28913 Ohio 281, Joy Sizemore, New Bavaria. Money judgment.
Alicia Logan, address unavailable, vs. Scott Hoblit, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Margaret Urdiales, 2169 Hawthorne Drive, vs. Michael Paschall, 1242 Fallen Timbers Road, Dynasty Holdings, LLC, Bryan. Money judgment.
Premier Bank, formerly known as First Federal Bank of the Midwest, Youngstown, vs. Shane Cowle, 27431 Blanchard Road; Mandrea Cowle, Oakwood; First Federal Bank of the Midwest, nka Premier Bank, Youngstown; Alan Cowle, 15876 Painter Road; unknown tenant, if any, of Shane Cowle, New Bavaria; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Beverly French, 860 Summit St., and Jaymie French, 860 Summit St. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries---
Wilmington Trust, NA, West Valley Utah, vs. Jamison and Amanda Clark, 28809 Standley Road; Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk Va., vs. Kimberly Draghiceanu, 407 Seneca St. Money judgment. Default judgment granted.
Leah Parcher, 1057 Schultz St. vs. Joseph Parcher, 1057 Schultz St. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Jessie Temple, 816 E. Second St., vs. Jack Temple, Lima. Divorce granted.
Rosendo Marcelino Puente, 725 Village Lane, vs. Natasha Puente, 519 Defiance Crossing. Marriage dissolved.
Ashley Barrera, Fort Wayne, vs. Jermain Parker, 777 Village Lane. Duty of support ordered.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Stephen Joyner, Hicksville; unknown spouse, if any, of Stephen Joyner, Hicksville; Crystal Joyner, Hicksville; unknown spouse, if any, of Crystal Joyner, Hicksville, and Defiance County commissioners. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Melissa Thomas, address unavailable, vs. Christopher Gerdeman, address unavailable. Consent agreement and civil protection order term expires Nov. 4, 2027.
Capital One NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Julie Heinze, 725 Thurston Ave. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers---
Adam Township —
Joan Elberson to Monsignor William Kubacki, et al, Sec. 28, 0.756 acre.
Marlene Bostelman, et al, to Gerken Brothers, LLC, Sec. 36, 6 acre (split).
Defiance Ward 3 —
Phillip Gessner to Meghan Swiney, Hogate's Add., part lot 77.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Defiance County Board of Commissioners to Defiance County Land Reutilization Corporation, East View Add., lot 6, 14-26, 59, 47.
Debra Shirk (dec.) to Richard Shirk, Mistywood Crossing, lot 59.
Mary Jane Ellison (dec.) to Lana Ellison, et al, S&S Ranchland Heights Sub., lot 47.
Defiance Township —
Kendra Limber to Jordan and Leah Saylor, Dels Acres part lots 8, 10; Brand's Sub., lots 6-7, 9.
Randy and Ashley Schad to Kelli Lahti, et al, Sec. 8, 1 acre.
Defiance City —
Audrey Brandi to Defiance County Board of Commissioners, Kettering Hills Sub., lot 30.
Washington Township —
Lawrence and Patricia Rensberger, trustees, to Barbara Ford, Sec. 32, 40 acres.
