Marriage licenses---
Brian King, 41, Defiance, construction and Marcia Bellaire, 47, Defiance, domestic engineer.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Cynthia and Michael Blevins, 16046 Harris Road; and Elizabeth and Kevin McDonald, 421 Fourth St., vs. Michael and Karen Arens, 28775 Defiance-Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, David and Sharon Arens, Sherwood, Deborah and Vestal Schlegel, Paulding, Nathan and Summer Schlegel, Paulding, Adam and Lori Schlegel, Paulding. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health Systems, Inc., Toledo, vs. Raeannah Walton, 249 Corwin St. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Bruce Guilford, Hicksville, vs. Lorin Zaner, Toledo. Case dismissed.
Brittany Grunden, 869 Summit St. vs. Susan Rakes, 871 Summit St., Premier Bank, 601 Clinton St. Case dismissed.
Sherry Baldwin, 812 Chippewa Drive, vs. Bradley Baldwin, Fort Wayne, Case dismissed without prejudice.
Abigail Rocha-Ramirez, 726 South Clinton St., vs. Alan Rocha-Ramirez, 1704 Dakota Place. Divorce granted.
ProMedica Health Systems, Toledo, vs. Amanda Speck, 425 Agnes St. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Angel Roth, 1403 Milwaukee Ave., vs. Christopher Roth, 1403 Milwaukee Ave. Marriage dissolved.
Christopher Austin, 1018 W. High St., vs. Kari Austin, Archbold. Marriage dissolved.
Margaret Graham (dec.), 304 Carpenter Road; Sharon Bridenbaugh, 304 Carpenter Road; David Graham, West Chester; and Michael Graham, Redmond, Wash., vs. Brookview Healthcare Center, 214 Harding St.; Peregrine Health Services, Inc., Columbus; Brandon Webb, Waterville; Golden Living Center, Indianapolis; John Does 1-5, no address available; and Wavespring Healthcare, LLC, Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Mitchell Property Enterprises, LLC, to Jonah Schlegel, Original Plat, part lot 86.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Gerald Mandsfield (dec.) to Kristi Mansfield, Gibson's Add., to Williamstown, part lot 13.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Jeffrey and Elisabeth Straley to Thi Van Du Pham and Toa Thien, Olde Oaks Estate Sub., lot 9.
Estate of June Speck to Carl Miller, et al, Oak Park Add., lots 41-42.
Estate of Harry Miller to Carl Miller, et al, Oak Park Add., lots 41-42.
Estate of Marjorie Harris to Carl Miller, et al, Oak Park Add., lots 41-42.
Estate of Ruth Miller to Carl Miller, et al, Oak Park Add., lots 41-42.
Estate of Rita Kiessling to Carl Miller, et al, Oak Park Add., lots 41-42.
Estate of Ilene Jarvis to Carl Miller, et al, Oak Park Add., lots 41-42.
Estate of Glen Miller to Carl Miller, et al, Oak Park Add., lots 41-42.
Gerald Mandsfield (dec.) to Kristi Mansfield, Mistywood Crossing Phase II, Northberry Estate Phase II, lot 30.
Defiance Township —
Estate of Janice Brown to Linda Hammersmith, et al, Secs. 5, 6, 40 acres, 120 acres, 0.55 acre.
D&L Austermiller Farms, LLC, to Lee Randall, et al, Sec. 11, 77.667 acres, 20.296 acres.
John and Sandra Rivers to D&L Austermiller Farms, LLC, Sec. 11, 3 acres.
D&L Austermiller Farms, LLC, to John and Sandra Rivers, Sec. 11, 3 acres.
Scott Sanford to Scott and Jennifer Sanford, Sec. 17, 50.964 acres, 0.683 acre; Webb's River View Add., lot 14, part lot 15.
Hicksville Village —
Steve and Bobbie Eyers to Brendan Cline, et al, Brunnell Boon Bevington Add., part lot 1.
Highland Township —
Brenda and Larry Manon to Kyle Manon, et al, Sec. 2, 3.429 acres.
Jose Martinez Jimenez to Andrew and Elissa Deeds, Sec. 8, 4.992 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Marilyn Short to HomeLenders, LLC, Engelwood Extension, lot 38, part lot 39.
Defiance City —
Dawn Baldridge to Jayme Baldridge, et al, Irish Greens Condos, Unit 687.
North Richland Township —
Nancy Ness, et al, to Abigail Stair, Sec. 17, 1.645 acres, Winchester Ridge, Add.
Mary Swatek to Caleb Groeneweg, Auditor's Plat, part lot 4.
Tiffin Township —
Janice Lloyd to Denver and Jodi Lloyd, Sec. 12, part north 1/2 south west (split), north west part south west (split).
Ney Village —
Tom and Jerry's Properties, LLC, to Janie Kelly, Auditor's Plat, part lot 30.
Jamie Gregg to Leah King, Hanna's First Add., lot 2.
