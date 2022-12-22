Defiance County
Marriage license---
Robert Goshia, 24, Defiance, laborer, and Mallory Jurcevich, 23, Defiance, human resources coordinator.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Kelly Coppedge, 923 Perry St. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Ric Booher, 1104 Grove St. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Linda Brumbaugh, 13802 Fruit Ridge Road. Money judgment.
Cade Mansfield, 22583 Bowman Road, vs. Brenda Mansfield, Sherwood. Dissolution of marriage.
Kelly Coppedge, 923 Perry St. vs. Jay Coppedge, 613 Henry St. Divorce.
Jason Shank, 224 Lancelot Drive, vs. Jamie Shank, Bryan. Divorce.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Barbara Soto, 905 Greenbriar Lane. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. June Pittard 10364 Slough Road. Money judgment.
LVNV Funding, LLC, Greenville, S.C. vs. Brian Hall, 630 Washington Ave. Money judgment.
Tena Pruitt, 328 Arleta Drive, vs. Geico Advantage Insurance Company, Columbus, Progressive Select Insurance Company, Columbus. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Allysen Vieira, 1222 Schultz St. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Anaheim, Calif., vs. Herbert and Stacy Myers, Hicksville; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Jordan Wagner, address unavailable, vs. Adriana Faust, address unavailable. Civil protection order dismissed.
Jorge and Veronica Aguilera, 1687 Cross Creek Lane, vs. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Bloomington, Ill.; and Stanley Cranston, statutory agent, Girard. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Katie Westrick, 1696 Durango Drive, vs. Ashley Hunter, Leipsic; Ohio Department of Medicaid, Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Brittany Sebastian, Antwerp, vs. Ceaser Machado, 818 Nicholas St. Divorce granted.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Kikki Mast, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.
Heather Hagerman, 29142 Hagy Road vs. Jason Hagerman, 29152 Hagy Road. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Ashley Lalik, Sherwood, vs. William Lalik, Archbold. Marriage dissolved.
Danielle Pena, 757 Village Lane; and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Columbus, vs. Rubin Pena, 405 Carter Ave. Support ordered.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Estate of Rosemary Mehring to Nancy Plassman, trustees, Sec. 15, 19 acres, 15 acres, 60 acres, 59.797 acres.
Nancy Plassman, trustee, to Stykemain Farms, LLC, Sec. 15, 19 acres, 15 acres, 60 acres, 59.797 acres.
Dean and Michelle Helberg to Michael and Lisa Grubb, Sec. 13, 2.13 acres (split).
Defiance Ward 1 —
Michael Nix to Aaron and Marissa Rosario, Original Plat, part lot 17.
Michael Walter to Mark Walter, et al, Tecumseh Add., lot 37.
Larry Burrroughs, et al, to Christopher Schwardzman, Shawnee Heights Add., part lots 44-45.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Estate of George Taylor to T3 Properties, LLC, May et al Add., lot 5.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Joshua Bowers, Woodhurst Second Add., lot 40.
Joshua Bowers to Joshua and Amanda Bowers, Courts of Woodhurst Second Add., lot 40.
Robert Garland, et al, to Richard and Lynda Valerie, S&S Ranchland Heights Third Revised Sub., lot 76.
Defiance Township —
Bobby and Oline Hill to Edward Hill, et al, Sec. 3, 0.5 acre.
James and Deborah Potts to Roger and Carol Bartley, Sec. 9, 5.038 acres, 5.003 acres.
Haselman Roebke, LLC, to Joseph Graber, et al, Sec. 12, 41.163 acres.
Delaware Township —
Daniel and Patricia Stevenson to Alison Garcia, et al, trustees, Sec. 8, 21 acres.
Flossie Chafin (dec.) to John Chafin, et al, Hartzog's Sherwood Allotment Two, lot 3.
Sherwood Village —
T3 Properties, LLC, to Vickie Rayle, Original Plat, lot 31.
Hicksville Village —
Heather Scott to Professional Property Development, LLC, Bunnell's First Add., lot 5.
Estate of Wyatt Posey to Ralph Rosey, et al, Auditor's Plat, part lots 89, 341.
Estate of James Turnbull to Brenda Turnbull, Clearview Sub., lot 35.
Christy and Jason Snell-Asher, successor trustees, to Waneta and Mathew Smith, Auditor's Plat, part lot 26.
Hicksville Township —
Michael Kline to Michael and Laura Kline, Sec. 13, 80 acres.
Jerald and Lois Yoder to Leasing Yoder, Sec. 25, 4.387 acres.
Highland Township —
Haselman Roebke, LLC, to Joseph Graber, et al, Sec. 7, 1.219 acres.
Mark Township —
Windmill Real Estate, LLC, to William Schroeder, et al, Sec. 4, 2.03 acres (split), 2.03 acres (remainder), 0.17 acre.
William Schroeder, et al, to Todd Dickinson, et al, Sec. 4, 2.03 acres (transfer after split.)
William Schroeder, et al, to Roger Zeedyk, et al, Sec. 4, 2.03 acres (transfer after split,) 0.17 acre (transfer after split.)
Richard and Karen Yoder to Nathan and Veronica Yoder, Sec. 29, 5.4 acres (split).
Milford-Hicksville —
Mathew and Waneta Smith to Michael Jeppson, Sec. 32, 4 acres.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City —
David and Lyne Weisner to David and Lyne Weisner, trustees, Green Meadows Condos, Unit 595.
Shane Brugler to Richard Bolman Green Meadows Condos, Unit 585.
Estate of Matrin Bohn to Joseph Bohn, et al, Sec. 3, 1 acre.
Darrin and Kasey Schwartz to Tate Brinkman, Sec. 9, 2.342 acres.
Lawrence Miller to Elliott Road Developments, LLC, Sec. 12, 1.173 acres.
Dustyn Cantrell, et al, to Dustyn Cantrell, et al, Noble Estate, replat of lots 27-28, 34.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Kevin and Diana Decker to Stephanie Fisher, et al, Hunter Glen Condo, Phase II, Unit E-2.
North Richland Township —
Nancy Plassman, trustee, Stykemain, Farm, LLC, Sec. 2, 40 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Bryan and Sadie Martin to Sandra Smith, Evansport Original Plat, lots 42, 35.
Washington Township —
Joan Wyse to Makenna Turner, Sec. 1, 1.247 acres.
Estate of Eugene Von Deylen to Matthew and Emma Watchman, Sec. 2, 5.676 acres (split).
Estate of Eugene Von Deylen to Russell and Susan Zeedyk, Sec. 2, 38.064 acres (remainder after split.)
Linda Wirtner to Linda and Philip Wirtner, Sec. 27, 98 acres, Sec. 36, 30.196 acres.
