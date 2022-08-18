Defiance County:
Common Pleas On the docket---
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Jenna Sheaks, 19943 Buckskin Road. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Michael Schramm, 634 Summit St. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Jennifer Martinez, 120 W. Pinewood Ave. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jana Willms, 12666 Dohoney Road. Money judgment.
Desirae Eisenman, Perrysburg, vs. William Eisenman 21295 Kammeyer Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Tracy Hale 20429 Kiser Road. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., Mount Laurel, N.J., vs. Ralph Gipple, Hicksville; unknown spouse, if any, of Ralph Gipple, Hicksville; United States of America, Cleveland; Defiance County treasurer; Estate of Patsy Gipple, Hicksville. Dismissed without prejudice.
Eddie Peabody, 29125 Ohio 424, vs. Amber Peabody, 14646 Dohoney Road. Divorce.
21st Mortgage Corporation, Knoxville, Tenn., vs. Dale Collins, Hicksville; unknown spouse, if any, of Dale Collins, Hicksville; Amber Whitford, Hicksville; unknown spouse, if any, of Amber Whitford, Hicksville; Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
LVNV Funding, LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Christopher Brown, 17198 Highland Center. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Courtney Vollmer, Sherwood. Money judgment.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, Coppell Texas, vs. John Sanchez, 740 Harrison Ave.; unknown spouse, if any, of John Sanchez, 740 Harrison Ave.; Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Madelen Bergman, 1726 Ralvan Drive, vs. Brock Bergman, 1560 Crystal Cove Court. Marriage dissolved.
Jason Saman, address unavailable, vs. Tracy Saman, address unavailable. Dismissed for lack of prosecution.
Nicholas Sullivan, address unavailable, vs. Annettee Rowe, address unavailable. Civil protection order effective until Aug. 31, 2023.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Elizabeth Schlegel to Erin Nixon, Sec. 29, 0.3 acre.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Amber Adams to Jenson Reichley, Koerber Add., part lot 12; Tecumseh Add., lot 14.
Cora Athy to Jamie Athy, Baringer's Second Add., lot 32.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Judy Bowling to Travis Couts, Southworth's Add., lot 30.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Jessica and Jason Noirot to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Courts of Woodhurst Second Add., lot 40.
Defiance Township —
Cynthia Dailey to Todd Free, Houck's Riverview Sub., lots 2-3.
Delaware Township —
Basil and Candace Steffes to Basil and Candace Steffes, trustees, Sec. 7, 0.98 acre, 1.02 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Rebecca Fitzwater to Kuhn Brothers Properties, LLC, Mackinaw Add., part lot 6.
Richard Smith (dec.) to Richard Smith, Miller, et al, Add., lot 55.
Hicksville Village —
Devan and Dayna Tilly to Caleb Horvath and Danielle McCoy, Partnership Add., lot 11.
Estate of Thomas and Donna Haase to John Hart, Edgerton's Second Add., lot 28.
Judy and William Todd to Michael Langham, Auditor's Plat, part lot 136.
Highland Township —
Ruth Keys (dec.) to Ruth Keys, successor trustee, Fourth Add., Slusser's Homes Add., lots 8-9.
Ruth Keys, successor trustee, to Macel Keys, successor trustee, Fourth Add., Slusser's Homes Add., lots 8-9.
Macel Keys, successor trustee, to Macel Keys, Fourth Add., Slusser's Homes Add., lots 8-9.
Angelique Vela to Robert Garza, Sec. 7, 5.02 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Rae Paff (dec.) to Rositta Beebe, Sec. 20, 2.792 acres, 3.01 acres.
Rositta Beebe to Jason and Jennifer Dietsch, Sec. 20, 2.792 acres, 3.01 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp.—
Arthur Herrett (dec.) to Mary Herrett, Riverdale Heights Add., part lots 11-12.
Patricia Cole to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, Hartzog's Third Northside Add., lot 31.
Noble Township —
Larry Plummer (dec.) to Joyce Plummer, Sec. 5, 4.735 acres.
Joyce Plummer to Randy and Crystal Luna, Sec. 5, 4.735 acres.
Katherine Grau to Brian Wolniewicz, Christi Meadows Sub., Phase I, lot 268.
Katherine Grau to James McDaniel, Christi Meadows Phase I, lot 269.
Chase Guilford (dec.) to Joseph Dalton, Sec. 15, 8.819 acres.
Roger and Mary Rau to Steven Rau, Sec. 17, 2.3 acres, 12.863 acres.
North Richland Township —
Madonna Breece (dec.) to Larry Breece, Sec. 9, 1.193 acres.
Washington Township —
Mike Gritzmaker to Adam Engel and Elizabeth Hailey, Sec. 28, 1.8 acres.
Sabrina Kaiser to Kevin Hager, Sec. 29, 2 acres.
