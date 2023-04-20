Marriage licenses---
Matthew Munn, 30, Defiance, machine operator, and Mikayle Shock, 29, Defiance, unemployed.
Gabrielle Young, 26, Defiance, military, and Kylli Gilbert, 23, Toledo, RN.
David Blattman, 61, Sherwood, machinist, and Pamela Reinhart, 68, Sherwood, nursing assistant.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Crosscountry Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Destiny Hostettler, Ney; Wesley Hostettler, Ney; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Amber Jones, 668 Jefferson Ave., and Andrew Dewulf, 668 Jefferson Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Christopher Gerdeman, address unavailable, vs. Austin Parsons, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Motion for relief from firearms disability by Estest Mann, address unavailable.
Lester Trowbridge, 23109 Flory Road, vs. Ramona Myers, Marysville. Divorce.
IMI Concrete and Excavating, LLC, Ottawa, vs. D's Excavating & Services, LLC, Mansfield; Stacia and Dirk Doege, Mansfield. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Lawrence Steele, 100 Lakeview Drive. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Cross Country Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Megan Fry, Hicksville; unknown spouse, if any, of Megan Fry, Hicksville; and Defiance County treasurer. Decree of foreclosure.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Dawn Gordon, 27086 Hoffman Road; unknown spouse, if any, of Dawn Gordon, 27086 Hoffman Road; Capital One Bank (USA) NA, Richmond Va.; unknown tenants of 27086 Hoffman Road. Default judgment of foreclosure.
LVNV Funding, LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Brian Hall, 630 Washington Ave., Default judgment for plaintiff.
Jason Shank, 224 Lancelot Drive, vs. Jamie Shank, Bryan. Divorce granted.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Deborah and Maury Sims, Sherwood; Amy and Matthew Brandt, Ney; Steven Stauffer, Sherwood; unknown spouse, if any, of Steven Stauffer, Sherwood; Christina Stauffer, Edgerton; Cathy Derossette, Sherwood; Glenn Derossett, Sherwood; Kelly Mitsch, Hamilton, Ind.; Randy Mitsch, Hamilton, Ind.; unknown spouse, if any, of Christina Stauffer; Second Round Sub, LLC, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Default judgment of foreclosure.
Heidi Seward, 15732 Main Road, and Aaron Seward, 836 1/2 S. Clinton St. Marriage dissolved.
Heather Zimmerman, Liberty Center, and Nicholas Zimmerman, Continental. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Richard Shawver, et al, to Caleb Schlatter, Sec. 16, 15.84 acres (after split).
Jude and Kenisha Snyder to Tamela Noe, Hoffman's First Add., lot 65.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Douglas Engel, Sheriff of Defiance County to Scott Cupps, Col-Lin & DEA Lot 17.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Douglas Engel, Sheriff of Defiance County, to SRP Properties, Corwin's Add., lot 13.
Mark Tyrrell to Tyrrell Investment Properties, LLC, Corwin's Add., lot 6.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Trinity United Methodist Church of Defiance, et al, to Annette Miller, East Defiance Add., part lot 54 (split).
Trinity United Methodist Church of Defiance, et al, to Trinity United Methodist Church of Defiance, East Defiance Add., part lot 54 (split).
Trinity United Methodist Church of Defiance, to Annette Miller, East Defiance Add., part lot 54 (split).
Donald Cocke, trustee, (dec.) to Sue Cocke, trustee, Powell View Add., lot 55.
Sue Cocke, trustee, to Sue Cocke, Powell View Add., lot 55.
Defiance Township —
Thomas and Becky Webb to Joshua Schlegel, Sec. 7, 36.263 acres (after split).
Richard Shawver, et al, to Caleb Schlatter, Sec. 16, 74.999 acres, 19.557 acres (after split).
Delaware Township —
Robert Peters (dec.) to Lois Peters, Sec. 12, 5.515 acres.
Farmer Township —
Spencerville Farms, LLC, to Alan Schwartz, Sec. 32, 52.401 acres.
Hicksville Township —
Steven and Marilyn Eicher to Steven and Marilyn Eicher, Sec. 1, 4.815 acres.
Brandon Miller, et al, to Randall and Sue Miller, Locust Hollow Sub., lot 5, Sec. 17, 1.86 acres.
Highland Township —
Betty Shackow (dec.) to Judy Hurley, et al, Sec. 14 1.71 acres, Sec. 15, 2.97 acres.
Milford-Hicksville EVSD —
Randy and Krista Diehl to Bradly Diehl, et al, Sec. 30, 5 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Anthony and Morganne Karcher to Noah Lindsey, R.G. Holgate's Plat, lot 4.
Noble Township-NELSD —
Keller Investments, LLC, to Gabriel and Kendra Vittorio, Sec. 1 1.41 acres.
Robert Peters (dec.) to Lois Peters, Sec. 7, 79.62 acres.
Defiance City NELSD —
Bernice Shock (dec.) to James Shock, Kettenring Hills, lot 32.
South Richland Township ALSD —
Mark Tyrrell to Tyrrell Investment Properties, LLC, Sec. 25, 0.261 acre.
Randy Antoine to Mark Ridenour, Sec. 33, 1.198 acre.
