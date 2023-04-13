Defiance County
Marriage licenses---
Matthew Stoll, 19, Hicksville, construction and Rachel Schwartz, 29, Hicksville, teacher.
Charles Baker, 58, Defiance, sales manager, and Robin Brown, 56, Defiance, executive assistant.
Joshua Robertson, 35, Defiance, sales, and Kristine Shaffer, 32, Defiance mortgage loan partner.
Aaron Demecs, 32, Defiance, cook and Christine Frederick, 33, Defiance, member service rep.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Brianne Reinhart, 19707 Schick Road, vs. Travis Reinhart, Archbold. Divorce.
Virginia Becker, 408 W. High St., vs. Bobby Becker, Fort Wayne. Divorce.
Philip Bowman, Lebanon, Inc., vs. Safe Logistics, LLC, Detroit, Mich., Mushiraq Al-Hathaf, Detroit. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Michael Queen, Byran, vs. Alyssa Willey, Mark Center; Allstate Fire and Casualty, Columbus. Dismissed with prejudice.
Defiance County treasurer, vs. Dawn Gordon, 27086 Hoffman Road; unknown spouse, if any, of Dawn Godon, 27086 Hoffman Road; Capital One Bank USE NA, Richmond, Va.; and unknown tenants, 27086 Hoffman Road. Judgment of foreclosure.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC, Columbus, vs. Angel and Christopher Roth, 1403 Milwaukee Ave. Plaintiff granted judgment.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Deborah Sims, Sherwood; Maury Sims, Sherwood; Amy Brandt, Ney; Matthew Brandt, Ney; Steven Stauffer, Sherwood; unknown spouse, if any, of Steven Stauffer, Sherwood; Christina Stauffer, Edgerton; Cathy and Glenn Derossette, Sherwood; Kelly and Randy Mitsch, Hamilton, Ind.; unknown spouse, if any, of Christina Stauffer, Edgerton; Second Round Sub, LLC, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Default judgment of foreclosure.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township NELSD —
Colleen and Tyler Fockler to Zachary Geiger, et al, Sec. 19, 0.727 acre.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Frederick Kay McBroom to Green Edge Properties, LLC, Original Plat, part lot 103.
Stephen and Mary Lou Van Ausdale to Green Edge Properties, LLC, Original Plat, part lot 103, abandoned canal land.
Terry and Judith Beilharz, trustees, Terry Beilharz, trustees, Original Plat, part lot 127.
Jennifer and Jacob Wilhelm to JJW Creek Properties, LLC, Holgate's Second Add, block three, lot 6.
Richard Miller (dec.) to Norma Miller, et al, South Defiance Add., lot 25.
Karri Higdon (dec.) to Kierra Frederick, Sub. of Lloyd's Acres, part lots 4-5.
Rick Kigar, private selling officer, to Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, Lots between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 69.
Defiance Ward 4 —
C Properties, LLC, to C. Property's, LLC, Auditor's Plat East of Auglaize, part lots 30, 40, East View Add., lots 202-206.
Rex and Lori Robinson to Cassandra Giesige, Krotz Add., to East Defiance, lot 21.
Sandra Bussing to C. Property's, LLC, East View Add., lots 109-110, part lot 112; Auditor's Plat, part lot 29.
Defiance Township —
Estate of Wilfred Temple to Elizabeth Keel, et al, Auglaize Pines Extension 1, part lot 11, lot 12; Auglaize Pines Sub., part lots 11, 13.
Paul Miller (dec.) to Debra Corns, et al, Sec. 11, 7.871 acres.
Debra Corns, et al, to Taylor and Lindsay Bockelman, Sec. 11, 7.871 acres.
Bryan Howard, trustees, to Beining Properties, LLC, Sec, 17, 4.457 acres.
Delaware Township —
Albert Wonderly, et al, to Theodore Wonderly, et al, trustees, Sec. 19, 5.84 acres, Sec. 30, 74. 269 acres, 3.731 acres.
Albert Wonderly, et al, to Charles and Marsha Wonderly, et al, Sec. 30, 3.731 acres.
Douglas Engel, Sheriff of Defiance County, to The Bank of New York Mellon, Sec. 34, 5 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Albert Wonderly, et al, to Charles and Marsha Wonderly, et al, lot 84, 40 acres (split); Auditor's Plat, part lot 23.
Albert Wonderly, et al, to Theodore Wonderly, et al, trustees, lot 84, 40 acres (transfer after split); Auditor's Plat, part lot 23.
C Properties, LLC, to C. Property's, LLC, Sherwood Crossing Phase I, lot 3.
Shirley and Benjamin Keil to Zoe McMaster, et al, trustees, Sherwood Crossing Phase II, lot 19.
Hicksville Village —
Lucille Hilbert to Ashlee and Rian Frederick, Shepard and Summer Add., lot 1.
Hicksville Township —
Pamela Diehl to Nicholas and Andrea Diehl, sec. 11, 5.002 acres.
C Properties, LLC, to C. Property's, LLC, Sec. 26, 1 acre.
Highland Township —
Steven Saman to Steven and Angela Saman, Sandy Acres Add., lot 3.
Albert Wonderly, et al, to Charles and Marsha Wonderly, et al, Sec. 13, 57.71 acres (split).
Albert Wonderly, et al, to Theodore Wonderly, et al, trustees, Sec. 13, 57.71 acres (transfers after split).
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Richard Kruse, private selling officer, to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Sec. 24, 10.877 acres.
Noble Township NELSD —
Terry and Judith Beilharz, trustees, to Terry Beilharz, trustee, Sec. 3, 40 acres, Sec. 10, 35.288 acres, 9.954 acres, 22.442 acres, Christi Meadows Phase I, lots 178-183, 186, 188-191, 193-194, 208, 211, 215-216, 219, 237, 254-255, 258, 271; Christi Meadows Sub., Extension 1, area C, River Chase Condos Units lots 1-2, 7-14.
Terry and Judith Beilharz to Terry Beilharz, trustees, River Chase Phase II, lots 1, 3.
Jarod Kammeyer (dec.) to Cristina Kammeyer, Bruner and Zellers Second Add., lots 101-102, 119-120.
Christopher and Karen Smith to Colleen and Tyler Fockler, Sec. 16, 5.05 acres.
Linda Meredith, et al, to Mark Jamie Shininger, Sec. 18, 208.72 acres.
Otto Nicely (dec.) to Donna Nicely, Noble Heights Township, lots W, Y.
North Richland Township —
Jeffrey and Cynthia Mack to Tom Maynard, Auditor's Plat, lot 17.
South Richland Township ALSD —
Benjamin Sheets to Benjamin and Tricia Sheets, Sec. 25, 1 acre.
Susann Kipp to TFP Investments, LLC, Sec. 36, 3.068 acres.
Washington Township —
Linda Urton, et al, to Richard Hetrick, et al, co-trustees, Sec. 16, 1.368 acres.
