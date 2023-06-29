Marriage licenses---
Robert Bryan, 65, Sherwood, production and Sandra Miller, 65, Mark Center, lecturer.
Garry LaFountain, 21, Defiance, maintenance technician, and Katelyn Hartzell, 22, Defiance, unemployed.
Thomas Hall, 51, Defiance, construction, and Jessica Fonseca, 46, Wauseon, maintenance technician.
Bobby LaPan, 48, Defiance, laborer, and Robin Williams, 51, Defiance, laborer.
Steven Berry, 26, Defiance, laborer, and Mikayley Morrison, 30, Defiance, medical assistant.
Christopher Michaels, 46, Defiance, truck driver, and Amanda Boman, 40, Defiance, retail.
Meliton Rodriguez, 47, Hicksville, fulfillment center and Shannon Harris, 47, Hicksville, customer service rep.
Alexander Jacko, 20, Defiance, maintenance technician, and Amber Grant, 32, Defiance, human resources.
George Allen, 78, Defiance, retired and Patricia Snider, 74, Defiance, retired.
On the docket---
Jenise Griffiths, address unavailable, vs. Aaron Griffiths, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Lavada Martin, 17334 Highland Center, and Charles Martin, 09830 Adams Ridge Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Wells Fargo Bank NA, Anaheim Calif., vs, Raymond, Stone, Hicksville; Dawn Stone, Hicksville; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Defiance County treasurer vs. William Fox, 703 Washington Ave.; the unknown spouse, if any, of William Fox, 703 Washington Ave. Tax foreclosures.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Jason and Sarah Patrick, Hicksville; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Tax foreclosures.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Antonio Mojica, 1579 Westgage Drive, the unknown spouse, if any, of Antonio Mojica, First Federal Bank of the Midwest. Cincinnati. Tax foreclosures.
Jennifer Rich, Paulding, vs. Meijer Inc., Grand Rapids, Mich.; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Workers compensation.
Megan Ashbacher, Kalida, vs. Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville. Money judgment.
PHH Mortgage Corporation, Mount Laurel, N.J., vs. Troy Burlingame, Hicksville, the unknown spouse, if any, of Troy Burlingame, Hicksville; and Defiance Country treasurer. Foreclosure.
HSBC Bank USA, National Association as trustee for ownit Mortgage Loan trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-3, West Palm Beach, Fla., vs. Diana Branham 754 Jackson Ave.; the unknown spouse, if any, of Diana Branham 754 Jackson Ave.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Brandon Greiner, 1691 Durango Drive, vs. Jewell Grain Co., 08049 Independence Road; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Workers compensation.
Tiffany McCorkle, 208 Lancelot Drive, vs. Nicholas McCorkle, London. Divorce.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Deemia Littleton, 605 Ronmar Drive. Money judgment.
Starr Gomez, 1051 Ralston Ave., vs. Alberto Gomez, Grafton. Divorce.
Journal entries---
Rocket Mortgage, LLC, FKA Quicken Loans, Detroit Mich., vs. Samantha Smith, 1729 Ginter Road; the unknown spouse, if any, of Samantha Smith, 1729 Ginter Road; United States of America Department of Housing and Urban Development, Cleveland; United States of America Department of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C.; Aqua Finance Inc., Wausau, Wis.; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Judgment of foreclosure.
Morgan Rieman, Findlay, vs. Kodi Nafziger, Napoleon. Divorce granted.
Candace Berner, 1411 S. Jackson Ave., and Theodore Berner, Orient. Marriage dissolved.
American Eagle Superstore Inc. Lansing, Mich., vs. Nostalgic Images Inc., 20485 County Road 424. Plaintiff granted judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Samantha Koch, 1401 Milwaukee Ave. Default judgement for plaintiff.
U.S. Bank National Association, Cincinnati, vs. Oscar Urivez. Bankruptcy stay.
Ruby Belaire 902 Wilhelm St., vs. Darrin Belaire, Warren, Mich. Final judgment of divorce.
Christina Travis, Napoleon, vs. Justin Travis, Deshler. Dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.
Donia Anderson, Hicksville, and Christopher Anderson, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Stephanie Goeltzenleuchter, Montpelier, and William Goeltzenleuchter. Marriage dissolved.
Teresa Bishop, 241 Riverdale Drive, and Michael Bishop 25577 Banner School Road. Marriage dissolved.
Christina Travis, 1300 E. Second St.; and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, 1300 E. Second St., vs. Justin Travis, Deshler. Complaint for child support and related orders dismissed.
Executor of the estate of Jeffrey Fischer, Waverly, vs. A.W. Chesterton Company, Columbus, AJAX Manufacturing Company, Wickliffe; American Optical Corporation, Cleveland; Arvinmeritor, Troy, Mich.; ABB Inc., Columbus; Clark Industrial Insulation Company, Cleveland; Dana Corporation, Columbus; Eaton Corporation, Columbus; Gates Corporation, Denver Colo.; General Electric Corporation, Columbus; Genuine Parts Company, Columbus; Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Columbus; Greene Tweed Company Inc., Columbus; H&K Equipment Inc., Coraopolis Pa.; Honeywell International Inc., Columbus; Hyster Company, Fairview, Ore.; Kelsey-Hayes Company, Columbus; Norton Company, Boston, Mass.; Pneumo Abex, LLC, Columbus; Red Seal Electric Company, Cleveland; Shepard Niles, Montour Falls, N.Y.; Union Carbide, Columbus; Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Columbus; Yale Materials Handling Corporation, Portland, Ore.; 3M Company, Columbus, John Does 1-100, address unavailable, manufactures, sellers or installers of asbestos containing products; Bohl Equipment Company, Toledo; Morse TEC, LLC, Auburn Hills, Mich.; Forklift L.P. Corporation, Columbus; Hoist Leftruck MFG, LLC, Columbus; Hoist Material Handling, Inc., Columbus; Hyster-Yale Group Inc., Columbus; Terex Corporation, Columbus; and AJAX Magnethermic Corp., Pittsburgh, Pa. Case closed without prejudice.
Executor of the estate of James Cain, 1020 Perry St.; and the executor of the estate of Tracy Sholl, 2133 Westwood Drive, vs. A.W. Chesterton Company, Columbus, AJAX Manufacturing Company, Wickliffe; American Optical Corporation, Cleveland; Arvinmeritor, Troy, Mich.; ABB, Inc., Columbus; Clark Industrial Insurance Company, Cleveland; Dana Corporation, Columbus; Eaton Corporation, Columbus; Gates Corporation, Denver, Colo.; General Electric Corporation, Columbus; Genuine Parts Company, Columbus; Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Columbus; Greene Tweed Company, Inc., Columbus; H&K Equipment Inc., Coraopolis, Pa.; Honeywell International, Inc., Columbus, Hyster Company, Fairview, Ore.; Kelsey-Hayes Company, Columbus, Norton Company, Boston, Mass.; Pneumo Abex, LLC, Columbus; Red Seal Electric Company, Cleveland; Shepard Niles, Montour Falls, N.Y.; Union Carbide, Columbus; Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Columbus; Yale Materials Handling Corporation, Portland, Ore.; 3M Company, Columbus; John Does 1-100, address unavailable, manufactures, sellers or installers of asbestos containing products; and AJAX Magnethermic Corp., Pittsburgh, Pa. Case closed without prejudice.
Larimer County Delegate CSS Unit, Fort Collins, Colo., vs. Jewels Sirio, 19619 Blosser Road. Interstate action dismissed.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township NELSD —
Rodney and Jeri Bostelman, to Janelle Bostelman, trustees, Sec. 13, 5.427 acres, Sec. 23, 60.176 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Angela Jacobs to Chris DeLeon, Holgate's Third Add., lot 31.
Elizabeth Sigg, trustee, to Joseph Shaffer, Holgate's Second Add., part lot 5.
Velia Garcia (dec.) to Mary Cummins, Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize, lot 23.
Darrell Ordway (dec.) to Dawn Buchholz, Heidepriem's Second Add., lot 4.
Veracity Capital Partners, LLC, to Angela Jacobs, Lloyd's Second Add., lots 28-29.
The State Bank and Trust Company to T3 Properties, LLC, Lloyd's Second Add., part lot 66.
Kable Derrow Properties, LLC, to Rock Automotive, LLC, DBA Defiance Automotive Center, Auditor's Plat part lot 28 1/2.
Estate of Charlene June Osborn to Todd Osborn, Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 65.
Defiance Ward 2 —
2 Switz, LLC, to Samuel and Christina Switzer, Pleasant Home Add., lots 39-40.
Adam Harmon (dec.) to Sara Harmon, Holgate's First Add., part lots 15-16.
Clara Seedorf to Ethan Dominique, Holgate's First Add., lot 3.
Kaleb Unisko to Paragon Properties and Renovations, LLC, Westwood Add., lot 46.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Ronald and Cindy Bassous to Nathan Bassous, Homan Sub., lots 1-2, Powell View Add., lot 106.
Defiance Township —
Douglas Engel, Sheriff of Defiance County, to Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, Belden's First Add., lot 10.
Sherwood Village —
Lawrence Shock (dec.) to Sheila Shock, Esther Robinson's Sub, lots 3-4.
Christopher Ankney, et al, to Kaleb Ankney, Auditor's Plat, part lot 40.
Farmer Township —
Lynn and Margaret Ellsworth to David Karlstadt, trustee, Sec. 23, 19.958 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Michael and Teresa Hinsch to Steven and Tamara Elwood, Antwerp Drive Condo, Phase IV, Unit 111.
Hicksville Township —
Jeffrey and Stacey Thier to Jacob Hammond, Sec. 6, 5.014 acres.
T.D. Wall, Inc., to D.L. Schwartz Co., LLC, Sec. 15, 1 acre.
Highland Township —
Gladys Leaders (dec.) to Ruth Myers, et al, Sec. 1, 2.806 acres.
Marlene Johnson to Partiman Siwa and Banita Pyakurel, Slusser's Home Add., lot 39.
Mark Township —
CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Sec. 27, 3 acres.
Nobel Township-Defiance City/NELSD —
Maumee River Crossing, LLC, to Bridgeport Homes of Defiance, LLC, Maumee River Crossings, lot 22.
Noble Township NELSD —
Rita Cordes, trustees, to Robin Cordes, et al, Sec. 6, 39.5 acres.
Rita Cordes, et al, to Rita Cordes, et al, Sec. 6, 39.5 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Craig and Samantha Vogel to Jody Hohman, et al, Sec. 31, 1.521 acres.
Hayco and Associates, Inc. to Paul and Arleen McCusty, Kettenring Hills Sub., lot 4.
North Richland Township NELSD —
Gina Coffman to KC Alan Palladino, Sec. 22, 2 acres.
South Richland Township ALSD —
Chany Fuller to Thomas Shumway, Sec. 24, 2.5 acres.
Tiffin Townwhip —
Marian Parsons (dec.) to Phillip Parsons, et al, Sec. 6, 160 acres.
Washington Township —
Bradley and Cheryl Andres to Andres Properties, LLC, Sec. 19, 1.332 acres.
