Marriage licenses---
Kenneth Louchs, 52, Hicksville, disabled, and Tannie Rothgeb, 53, Hicksville, disabled.
Colin Krick, 28, Defiance, corrections supervisor, and Kelsea Burns, 28, Defiance, communications officer.
Common please
On the docket---
Michelle Manley, Sherwood, vs. Bill Bibler, Sherwood, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Newark. Money judgment.
Charles Martinez, 904 North Lane St., vs. Shelby Martinez, 1640 Fairlawn St. Divorce.
Cheree Lee, 1709 Corriedale Court, vs. Steve Lee, Avon Park, Fla. Dissolution of marriage.
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Anaheim Calif., vs. Herbert and Stacy Myers, Hicksville; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Arlee Armstrong, 385 Harding St., vs. Christy Armstong, 385 Harding St. Divorce.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Darren Morris, 706 S. Clinton St. Money judgment.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Dawn Gordon, 27086 Hoffman Road; Unknown spouse, if any, of Dawn Gordon, 27086 Hoffman Road; Capital One Bank USA, Columbus; and Unknown tenants of 27086 Hoffman Road. Tax foreclosure.
Robert Wojtas, 401 Highland St., vs. Diana Wojtas, Albuquerque, N.M. Divorce.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Michael Rafferty, 800 Washington Ave.; Unknown spouse, if any, of Michael Rafferty, 800 Washington Ave.; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Unknown tenants, 800 Washington Ave. Tax foreclosure.
Journal entries---
Stacey Hall, 1692 Durango Drive, vs. Donovan Franz, Swanton, Angiala Franz, Napoleon. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Steven Diemer, Continental, vs. Lydua Diemer, Continental, Tammy Theisen, New Bavaria, Kacee Theisen, 27904 Hagy Road, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Columbus, John Doe, one two and three, no address available. All claims dismissed without prejudice.
ProMedica Health Systems, Inc., Toledo, vs. Justin Stratton, Sherwood. Default Judgment granted for plaintiff.
The application of Jeffrey Walter, 742 Corwin St., is granted and he is returned to and allowed all civil firearm rights.
ProMedica Health Systems Inc., Toledo, vs. Jodey Thomas, 29754 Ayersville. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Nathan Henderson, Hicksville. Consent judgment for plaintiff.
Crosscountry Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Gregory King, Mark Center; the Unknown spouse of Gregory King, if any, Mark Center; and Defiance County treasurer. Judgment for plaintiff.
Brittany Castillo, 313 Colleen Drive, vs. Richard Castillo, 26640 Shindler Road. Marriage dissolved.
Taylor Kohout, Bowling Green, vs. Anthony Kohout, 503 Fugate Drive. Marriage dissolved.
Robert Aube, 222 Osceola Ave., vs. Jenna Aube, 15711 Harris Road. Marriage dissolved.
Pennymac Loan Services, LLC, Westlake Village, Calif. vs. Marietta Grennay, 1604 E. Second St.; unknown spouse, if any, of Marietta Grenna, 1604 E Second St.; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; unknown heirs at law or under the will, if any, of Ralph Grennay (dec.); and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Camille Lively to Colleen Clausen, South Defiance Add., lot 124.
Joshua and Hilary Kunesh to DFM Rentals, LLC, South Defiance Add., lot 14.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Cortney Teegarden to Elizabeth Long, et al, Phelps and Others, Add., part lots, 23-24.
Defiance Ward 3 —
James and Joyce Hageman, et al, to Trent Muehlfeld, Northfield Add, lot 14.
Barry and Audrey Roth, trustees, to Joseph Richmond, Southworth's Add., lot 34.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Wayne and Kathleen Plush, to Jason and Allen Brown, Ansberry Place, Add., lot 53.
RF2 Acquisitions, LLC, to S, Lester Investments, LLC, et al, East Defiance Add., part lot 65.
Fred Mansfield to Kristin Keirsey, Chalat Place, part lot 8.
Defiance Township —
Wilfred Temple to Kimmi Floro, et al, Sec. 9, 0.22 acre.
Hicksville Village —
Mildred Worden (dec.) to Calvin Worden, Edgerton's Second Add., part lots 39-40.
Calvin Worden to Kenneth Stine, Edgerton's Second Add., part lots 39-41.
Tommy and Victoria Bigger to Tracey Bigger, Edgerton's Second Add., lot 8.
Hicksville Township —
Estate of Ruth Timbrook to Abraham and Clara Garber, Sec. 9, 20.57 acres.
Robert and Sharon Sweet to Timothy Taylor, Sec. 36, 1.5 acres.
Highland Township —
Estate of Robert Vandemark to Patricia Vandermark, Sec. 4, 0.49 acre, 0.347 acre.
Gerald Miller to Gerald Miller and Julie Wilson, Sec. 5, 2.272 acres.
Dyle and Eleanor Roth to Michael Roth, Sec. 7, 18.018 acres (combo), 2.082 acres (combo).
Michael Roth to Dyle and Eleanor Roth, Sec. 7, 2.082 acres.
Jennifer Brown to Jennifer and Scott Sanford, Sec. 7, 5 acres.
James Tutwiler to Cody and Alainna Mox, Sec. 34, 1.5 acres.
Milford Center —
Jeffrey Panico and Maria Del Carmen, to Jesse and Kailey Reid, Sec. 24, 1.172 acres.
Milford-Hicksville —
Barbara Stutzman, et al, to John Raber, et al, Sec. 33, 29.645 acres (split).
Barbara Stutzman, et al, to Melvin and Mary Bontrager, Sec. 33, 39.606 (remainder after split).
Jeremiah Raber to Jeremiah and Linda Raber, Sec. 33, 5.172 acres.
Noble Township —
Robert Marihugh (dec.) to Susie Marihugh, Sec. 8, 6 acres.
South Richalnd —
Rebecca and Thomas Sheets, to Benjamin Sheets, Sec. 25, 1.049 acres (split).
Washington Township —
Richard and Mary Batt to John and Melissa Coressel, Sec. 25, 45.22 acres, 25.14 acres, 1.5 acres.
