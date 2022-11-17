Marriage licenses---
Jonathan Fitch, 30, Ney, forklift driver, and Heather Tressler, 30, Ney, medical assistant.
On the docket---
Highland Center Electic, LLC, 27622 Hoffman Road, vs. Nella Constructors, New Market, Tenn., Money judgment.
Elissa Baerlin, 1005 Jefferson Ave., vs. Cody Baerlin, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Teresa Bryant, 524 Defiance Crossing, vs. Steve Bryant, Defiance. Divorce.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB as Trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust, Anaheim, Calif., vs. Milagro Gonzalez, 1034 Ottawa Ave., the unknown spouse, if any, of Milagro Gonzalez, 1034 Ottawa Ave., the treasure of Defiance County, address unavailable. Foreclosure.
Beck Bros., Inc. Ridgeville Corners, vs. Charles Beck, 2466 Harper Road, David Beck, Napoleon, Charles Beck, 04205 Adams Ridge Road. Money judgment.
Sabrina Ashbaugh, 06909 Ohio Ohio 66, T.G. a minor, by and through Sabrina Ashbaugh, his mother, vs. Elizabeth Fischbach, 629 Village Lane. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Jared Cline, 925 Wilhelm St., vs. Jamie Cline, Antwerp. Divorce granted.
Rebecca Mack, 2233 Riviera Road vs.Kenneth Mack, Holgate. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Randy Miller, 14428 Singer Road. Dismissed for failure to prosecute.
ProMedica Health Systems, Inc., Toledo, vs. Justin Stratton, Sherwood. Default judgment granted.
Application from Relief from Weapon Disability, address unavailable, vs. Jeffrey Walter, 742 Corwin St. Application is hereby granted restoration of all firearms civil rights.
Defiance County treasurer, vs. Kenneth and Jerilyn Relue, 200 Corwin St., Clemens, Korhn, Liming and Warncke, Ltd., 419 Fifth St.; and the unknown tenants, 200 Corwin St. Default judgment granted.
ProMedica Health Systems, Inc., Toledo, vs. Jodey Thomas, 29754 Ayersville. Default judgment granted.
Crosscountry Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich Ill., vs. Gregory King, Mark Center; unknown spouse of Gregory King, Mark Center; and Defiance County treasurer. Default judgment granted.
Robery Sigman, Hicksville, and Susan Sigman, Bryan. Marriage dissolved.
Laura Speidell, 28596 Bowman Road, and Anthony Speidell, 28596 Bowman Road. Marriage dissolved.
Sandra Combs, Edgerton, vs. William Combs, Angola, Ind. Case dismissed.
Melissa Henry, 26381 Arena Ave., vs. Karen Caris, 894 Sunday St.; Defiance County treasurer; Huntington National Bank, 405 Third St.; and City of Defiance, 631 Perry St. Dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Gregory Bostelman to Rodney and Jeri Bostelman, Sec. 13, 5.427 acres.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Daniel and Elizabeth March to Denise Davenport, Clipper Add., lot 9.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Kevin Boulis to Krystle Phillips, et al, Booth and Aldrich Add., part lot 12.
Donald Osborn (dec.) to Becky Roehrs, C.E. Bronson's Add., lot 82.
Erasmo Elias (dec.) to Melissa Elias, Enterprise Add., Block I, lot 40.
Timothy and Emily Fuller to James McGuire, Ottawa Terrace, lot 33.
Carl Garland (dec.) to Kathleen Garland, et al, S&S Ranchland Heights Third Revised Sub.
Defiance Township —
Chris Steiner, successor trustee of Barbara Guilliam living trust, to John and Carrie Mitchell, Webb's River View Add., lot 12.
Joseph Graber, et al, to Kenkal Investments, Sec. 32, 26.297 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Sharon Kline to Jared Berry, Miller and Others Add., lot 11, part lot 12.
Hicksville Village —
Jewell Grain Company to Estate of Calcin Worden, Edgerton's Second Add., part lots 39-40.
Highland Township —
Cheyenne Smith to Joyce Greenhagen, Slusser's Homes Second Add., lots 1-2.
Okie Davis to David Nam, Sec. 7, 0.516 acre.
Mark Township —
Karie Ryan to Adam and Julie VanArsdalen, Sec. 13, 1.418 acres.
Mary Ashley (dec.) to Jeffrey Irving, et al, Sec. 16, 157.42 acres.
Dennis Lake (dec.) to Ann Lake, Sec. 31, 96.04 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Carolyn Riehle, successor trustee, to Benjamin and Emillee Riehle, Sec. 15, 1.372 acres (split/combo).
Benjamin and Emillee Riehle to Zachary Howald, et al, Sec. 15, 2.872 acres (transfer after combo).
Defiance City-Noble Twp. —
Thomas and Connie Mahany to Adam and Jamie Brown, Wooded Acres, Phase 2, lot 8.
Lois Oberhaus (dec.) to Thomas Oberhaus, et al, Riverdale Heights Add.
Noble Twp.-Defiance NELSD —
Carol Price (life estate) to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Sec. 12, 1 acre.
Jay Hornish to JCH Land Company, LLC, Sec. 12, 90.808 acres.
Noble Township —
Keller Development Group, LLC, to Keller Industrial Holdings, LLC, Sec. 13, 14.693 acres.
Barbara Acomb to Luke and Amantha Nicley, Brunersburg, part lots 11-12.
Caleb Groeneweg to Jason Vance, et al, Engelwood's Third Add., lot 44.
North Richland Township —
Timothy and Jennifer Wagner to Cole Ward, Sec. 9, 1.73 acres.
Independence United Methodist Church to Steven and Melissa Billing, Orchard Ridge Add., lot 16.
South Richland Township —
David and Carla Wilhelm to Mark and Tyrrell, Sec. 25, 0.0261 acre.
Defiance-Ayersville ALSD-annex —
Napoleon Wash-N-Fill, Inc., to Jonathan and Gertrude Hahn, Sec. 30, Saunders-Snyder Add.
Tiffin Township —
Janice Lloyd to Lara Clemens, et al, Sec. 12, 8.897 acres (split).
Barbara Brown (dec.) to Cindy Freshour, et al, Sec. 18, 2.5 acres.
Cindy Freshour to Diane Pickering, Sec. 18, 2.5 ares.
Washington Township —
Mason Hausch to Derek Hess, Sec. 21, 1.127 acres.
