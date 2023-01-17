Defiance College’s Women’s Commission Gallery, funded and built by the women’s commission in the 1970s, hosted an art exhibition and talk with an artist in conjunction with “Jacket Days,” a career-focused event.
The event, which was open to the public, was one of many art installations that appear at the gallery throughout the year. The gallery is open to both students and the public with new art being featured every one to two months, said Beverly Fanning, the director of the art gallery.
The art display — Wednesday was the last day to view it — was called ‘Maternal Forces by the artist Kelly Fait, formerly of Columbus, now residing in Chula Vista, Calif.
“Maternal Forces is a series of mix media artworks that visually documents my personal journey through grief after the death of my mother, during my adolescence,” Fait stated in a prepared bio for the exhibition. “I have witnessed a great deal of beauty in the midst of suffering the loss of a mother to whom I was so attached. It is important to me to share what I can about how painting can serve as a uniquely therapeutic and healing outlet for those event in life that we long to change or struggle to verbally explain.”
Fait spoke first about her artists journey to the attendees.
“After some years of surviving and avoiding (emotions about grief), I felt convicted to start painting again,” she explained. “The second my brush hit that canvas, something within me surrendered and I immediately produced a volume of tears that was likely waiting for this moment to be released. I thought, ‘I will never go this long without painting again.’
“... When it comes to confronting these intense emotions, I find colors, lines, angles and movement to be more accessible then words alone,” added Fait who lost her mother to breast cancer when she was a senior in high school. “The experience of ‘painting’ is custom. So is grief. The only person who fully understands what it feels like is oftentimes the person themselves ... . The art that you’ll see in the gallery today is merely visual processing of my experience with grief. ... So that was just before my college experience. My first year at college and the art major world was my first year without my mom.”
Fait explained that creating these paintings was “transformative,” for her and that in the images she studies from the Hubble Space Telescope for her galaxy paintings she saw maternal and child forces in the images of new born and dying stars.
“I learned that galaxies hold a bunch of stars, obviously, millions, but the brightest, the bright center of a galaxy that looks like it’s glowing, those are new-born stars, they just got here.” she said. “... There was this whole maternal relationship that really freaked me out because I was very much grieving at this point in life.”
Galaxies like the milky-way that have spiral arms, said Fait, “it holds the (new born) stars in until the stars are ready to explode.” She explained that the galaxy opens its arms when the new stars are ready and they explode with bright colors.
“What I got from that more or less was that new-born stars and the dying stars are both brilliant — they’e both taking care of each other and they’re both creating and contributing to this ‘being’ (the galaxy).”
The art installation in the gallery was all inspired by Fait’s continued artistic expression of maternal forces. She was also asked to speak about her career as an artist as part of the career event at DC called “Jacket Days.”
A double major in art and physiology as well as visual arts, Fait note that art “is not my first career, it’s what I call my second career. ... Today I’m a licensed professional counselor and I work, using some art, with adolescent and college age clients.”
She used art for those who are interested to create a way to figure out what is going on in our world, what they want to do, who they are and who they don’t want to be.
“I think art brings a really unique perspective too depending on the angle you are taking,” Fait explained about how art can be beneficial in her day job as a counselor.
Fait explained that to start her career as an artist she started by showing her work at local art fairs, and from there took the step to create an Instagram account called @gnarlynebulae.
As far as a career, Fait explained that she just put her stuff out there and was not expecting major success right out of the gate.
