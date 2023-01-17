Art of Kelly Fait

Pictured here is a piece of art by Kelly Fait, which was display at the Women’s Commission Art Gallery on the Defiance College campus.

 Beth Krouse/C-N Photo

Defiance College’s Women’s Commission Gallery, funded and built by the women’s commission in the 1970s, hosted an art exhibition and talk with an artist in conjunction with “Jacket Days,” a career-focused event.


Tags

Load comments