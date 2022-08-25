The Defiance City Schools board met here Wednesday evening to hear updates on an upcoming renewal tax levy and a bus driver shortage.
The Defiance City Schools board met here Wednesday evening to hear updates on an upcoming renewal tax levy and a bus driver shortage.
The 5.41-mill, five-year tax levy — to be decided by district voters in November — originally was passed in 1996 at a fixed rate and is up for renewal every five years.
Superintendent Bob Morton noted that the levy, under the law, has to appear on the ballot with the verbiage “emergency levy” rather then be listed as the renewal of an old levy, which it is.
The levy is a fixed levy meaning that there is no increase and that it’s the same as it was when originally passed. It annually brings in about $ 1.5 million for the school system.
Morton also spoke about the school bus driver shortage. At the moment the Defiance City Schools has enough drivers to cover the bus routes, however, Morton noted that if any one bus driver were to get sick the school would be without a backup driver. Morton also noted that he is re-upping his certification for bus driving so, if need be, he could fill in as a bus driver.
In other business:
• Morton updated the board on new work coming to the football field, this includes new paint on the exterior. He noted that it was during the late 1990s the last time the Fred Brown Stadium was painted and that Thursday morning a new sound system would be installed with the aim to have it up and running before the game on Friday.
• the board also made note that due to the lack of officials for football games it was possible that some games — mostly likely junior varsity — could be pushed to Thursdays or Saturdays. It was noted during the meeting that members of the public with interest or experience could get qualified to officiate games.
• the principal of the schools gave their reports on the first day of school with all reporting that things went smoothly for the first day back.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.