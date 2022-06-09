A price change for the education of children in juvenile detention highlighted Defiance City Schools Board of Education meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Superintendent Bob Morton updated the board on the annual renewal of the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention and Training Rehabilitation Education agreement.
This concerns education services provided to children who are incarcerated. The district pays for their instruction.
There has been an increase of $33 a day, per-child due to pay scale increases and expenditures on programing, which will bring the total to $77 a day per child. Morton made special note of how these facilities keep excellent records and that this money will only be billed for time spent educating children detained in the justice system.
He also discussed the three-year sports services agreement with Mercy Health for the schools athletic trainer. The agreement was approved for renewal.
In other business:
• CFO/Treasurer Cheryl Swisher informed the board that the records commission’s annual meeting will be held at 4:45 p.m. before the next board session on June 22. The meeting is open to the public and is not expected to take long.
• Superintendent Morton made note of upcoming dates which include, June 14 (Flag Day), a board of education meeting on June 22, the start of the first “Bulldog Break” June 27-July 6 and the city’s firework show which will take place on July 1.
