The Defiance City Schools Board of Education held its annual reorganizational session Wednesday before the regularly scheduled meeting and approved the following.
• Christine Oberlin was nominated and elected to be board president, then took the oath of office. Oberlin was also elected as the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) legislative liaison.
• Garry Rodenberger was nominated and elected vice president of the board, then took the oath of office. Rodenberger was also elected as the OSBA educational liaison.
• District CFO/Treasurer Cheryl Swisher was nominated and elected to be the public records training designee. The board also approved the duties and powers of the treasurer.
• the board approved and powers and duties of the Bob Morton as the superintendent, while also electing him the civil rights coordinator and the sexual harassment officer, along with the assistant superintendent, Sheri Steyer. Morton was also approved to accept donations on behalf of the board.
• the board approved meeting dates for the rest of the 2023 year and the board service fund.
The brief meeting was adjourned and the regular meeting was started.
During the regular meeting Morton noted that on Friday students and staff will officially be halfway through the school year, and that the next board of education meeting will take place on Jan. 25.
Morton also thanked custodial staff for showing up and cleaning up the school on Christmas Day when waterlines burst.
Too, Swisher noted “the only thing I have is a standard item that we have this time every year. Normally we have to prepare a tax budget and submit it to the county auditor so they can certify rates which you vote for in February or March.”
She added that “the county auditor waves that requirement and we have to send them our five-year forecast and notes. So I just wanted to remind you of that that there will not be a tax budget on the agenda.”
In other business:
• Morton reminded that there is no school on Monday as it is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
• the board entered executive session for the purpose of matters that must be kept confidential with no action taken.
