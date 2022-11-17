The Defiance City Schools board received a five-year financial forecast from Fiscal Officer Cheryl Swisher during its meeting Wednesday.
She noted that as the school district exits the COVID-19 pandemic phase the collection of taxes is returning to what it was beforehand. Swisher also looked at the 2023 fiscal year.
This included looking at how to reduce projected deficit spending during 2023. Swisher said this was done without any reduction to spending on students.
One item removed from the projected budget for 2023 is the yearly textbooks budget as new books are only purchased every two or more years. Next year is not a buying year for new textbooks, but the school district always adds them as a possible budget item.
Superintendent Bob Morton thanked Swisher for her work on the five-year forecast Morton as well as members of the school board.
A citizen who came to the meeting asked about charter buses used by the school for the band to go to regional events recently. It was explained by Morton and Swisher that no taxpayer money was spent on these buses.
The money for them came out of the athletic fund, which is generated from donations.
The reason charter buses were used instead of school vehicles is the school had no extra buses or drivers and is waiting delivery of new ones.
DECA senior student Carter Campbell also presented plans to hold a fundraiser to gather donated new teddy bears for kids who are victims of domestic violence.
This is scheduled for the Defiance-Van Wert boys basketball game in December. Some $400 in gift cards will given as prizes to participants.
Registration and donations to the event have opened to the public as of Thursday. For more information contact kcooper@defianceschools.net.
In other business:
• the board approved replacing a 2006 van that is used to shuttle students to and from the Defiance Alternative Learning Center with a 2020 van for $23,200. This was approved by the board with board member Wes Moats abstaining.
• Morton provided the nutrition report, noting that all the foods offered in the vending machines meet nutritional guidelines, including zero or reduced calorie items.
• Morton spoke about upcoming dates which included no school on Nov. 23-25 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
