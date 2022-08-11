The Defiance City Schools board met here Wednesday evening to approve a tax abatement proposal for a new fertilizer plant which was brought before the board last month by Erika Willitzer, executive director of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation.
Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. (TKI), based in Belgium, requested that the board sign off on a tax exemption of 90% for 15 years on its real property investment. The proposal was tabled last month for further discussion and was approved by the board Wednesday.
In her previous proposal Willitzer had noted that the new plant will be built on 45 acres inside Enterprise Industrial Park, owned by the Plummer family on Defiance’s southwest side.
TKI’s project will involve an investment of $30 million with a real property value of approximately $11 million, Willitzer noted during last month’s meeting. Job creation is expected to be around 20 positions with a possibility of expanding to 30.
In return for the abated taxes, she noted that TKI would make a donation to Defiance City Schools of $14,858 per year while Four County Career Center would get $4,297 annually.
The language of the documents was changed an estimated $14,858 per year for Defiance City Schools, to a percentage amounting to 10%. This does not change the amount of money that will be donated unless the value increases.
This is the same for the Four County Career Center which will receive a 2% donation amounting to around the previously quoted amount of $4,297 annually.
In other business Wednesday:
• the board approved the hiring of a retired bus driver as a substitute bus driver at the beginning of the school year to return them to a full-time employee.
• the board approved a contract with Horan, Inc., to review health insurance benefits vs. cost to see if the school is getting the best value for what it is paying.
• the Juneteenth holiday was approved to be added into contracts as an official day off.
• the board entered into executive session to discuss personnel hiring, but took no action.
