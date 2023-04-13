The Defiance City Schools Board met here Wednesday afternoon for a short meeting and approved a variety of motions and learned about policy updates.
Revisions, updates and deletions where among policy discussed. Superintendent Bob Morton informed the board that currently if there is an error or some aspect of a policy that needs changed or updated even slightly, a new policy agreement is required and this must receive three readings.
The board approved changes to allow a first presenting of policy changes and then a second reading at a following meeting at which time this can be approved instead of needing to go through three readings. This will be the practice going forward.
According to Morton, the guidelines for policies state that only two readings are needed for changes already.
However, historically the board has held three readings because policies used to be in large binders of printed material which needed to be read between meetings. With all the policies accessible online there is no longer a need to allow for the third reading.
In other business, the board:
• approved an engagement letter for Julian & Grube to review and audit the school district’s Medicaid procedures for 2023-25.
• approved a motion to obtain a new purchasing card (Huntington commercial card).
• approved a motion to state procedures to re-hire a retired teaching employee.
• approved a service order for all its fiber optics internet service in the district with the Norther Buckeye Education Council (NBEC) for five years with 70% being e-rated. Cheryl Swisher, fiscal officer, explained that this would appear as a credit on the bill. Also approved with NBEC was network hardware switches. Obsolete hardware that is 8-11 years old should be replaced because it’s outdated and no longer able to be repaired. This would be 70% e-rated as well.
• approved a motion regarding the Section 125 plan update. “The only thing that’s changing in that document is the flexible spending amounts went up to a maximum of $3,050,” said Swisher.
• learned that the Ohio Department of Health selected Defiance City Schools for its “Make Your Smile Count” program which provides dental clinical care with parental permission.
• authorized out-of-state travel for the DECA team to attend national competition.
• was informed by Morton of upcoming dates, including the Defiance High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction at 6 p.m. on April 22, administrative assistance day on April 26 with lunch at Sam’s Ristorante, the Sousa Concert at 2 p.m. on April 30 and prom on May 6.
• council entered into executive session for confidential matters with no action taken.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.