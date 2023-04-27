The Defiance City Schools Board of Education congratulated a student wrestler, among other business, during its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The board conferred a resolution of congratulations upon sophomore Mason Ducat, for his wrestling year. A two-time state qualifier (132-pound weight class), Ducat finished eighth in Division II.
Before the state meet his record was 46-4.
It was also noted by Christine Oberlin, board president, that eight students from the alternative learning center completed 40 volunteer service hours and helped mulch around the buildings and trees ahead of the Defiance bicentennial birthday celebration Friday at the Community Auditorium.
Superintendent Bob Morton noted that the event is open to the public. Gov. Mike DeWine will be speaking while the Defiance High School concert band will be performing.
In other business:
• the board passed a second and final reading on a resolution for policy and administrative guidelines regarding revisions and deletions for updating policy.
• May 6 will be the high school prom 7-11 p.m. while the district’s financial five-year financial forecast will be presented at the board’s May 10 meeting, no school will be held on Labor Day and high school graduation is scheduled for June 4.
• Morton updated council on the Community Auditorium toilet room upgrade. He noted that some walls have been added as well as tile and fixtures, soon painters will do their work and the floor will be done. They are looking at a mid-summer date for finishing the toilet rooms and having them open again.
• student meal prices for lunch will be the same next year as they are this year, except for breakfast which will be more expensive.
• learned from Board Member Garry Rodenberger that the Defiance City Schools Foundation has approved several scholarship recipients who will be informed at a later date. The foundation gave out $16,889.48 in mini grants to teachers.
• the board entered into executive session for the purpose of land, employment and matters needing to be kept confidential, but took no action.
