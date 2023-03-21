Defiance College hosted John Walz recently as part of the Women’s Commission Art Gallery exhibition artist talk organized by Beverly Fanning, the art gallery director.
According to documents provided by Fanning, Walz “holds a master of fine arts in Photography from the Savannah College of Art and Design. Walz spent several years as a photojournalist before becoming an educator. To date, he has over 20 years of higher education teaching experience and is currently serving as adjunct instructor of art and photography at Defiance College and Owens Community College.”
Too, he “has been featured in several galleries throughout the United States, including River House Arts in Toledo; The Paint Creek Center for The Arts in Rochester, Mich., The Rayko Photo Center in San Francisco, Calif., and the Treat Gallery in New York, N.Y. Additionally, his art has been included in numerous art magazines and journals including Juxtapoz, New Landscape Photography, Poets and Artists, and Sleepy Orange.”
Walz explained to those attending the talk how to get into photographing landscapes.
Working at the Hillsdale Daily News “we shot all black and white film, and we would process it and then scan it and that’s how it made its way into the paper.” said Walz
“And there were two photographers who worked for the paper ... she and I started talking about kind of the landscape (in the area) and she thought it would be a fun idea to start carrying this camera specifically to shoot landscape pieces ... .”
Walz explained that he and the other photographer started collecting interesting landscapes shots and would meet up once every month or so for drinks and view their recently shot landscapes as a slideshow.
Because they both worked in the same area, often they shot the same landscapes. Walz noted that “there would be a difference in the way she’d approach it and the way I’d approach it, and I found that completely interesting.”
“To me shooting landscapes seemed almost too easy compared to shooting sports, and traffic accidents, ...” explained Walz. “To me the landscape felt very easy to deal with. It was kind of a relaxing thing I was doing for myself ... .”
“2014 or 2015 I had a collection of landscape stuff I’d been working on, kind of urban landscaping and I submitted that to New Landscape Photography which is a journal of that sort of thing. They were accepted ...,” said Walz.
Then in 2017 the Treat Gallery in New York was doing a special exhibit “they wanted to do an entire year were an artists from each state would take over their Instagram page for an entire week ... the idea is you post one picture a day to their Instragram page and the picture was supposed to be shot that day ...”
Walz explained that until then he’d still mostly been shooting pictures on film, but to shoot, develop and scan a photo off of film was a very time-consuming process and he still had his regular life to live. This is were he started getting into digital photography.
Most of Walz’s recent work is of rural landscapes which he explained he moved into after an incident shooting urban landscapes.
“I acquired a stalker, which was scary and uncomfortable, but it really drew me to these out-of-the-way places too,” he said.
While in Waterville, Walz claimed he was arrested because the officer in question didn’t believe he was simply taking landscape photos of the urban area. Walz also claimed that after his case was dismissed the officer in question who’d made the arrest started stalking and harassing him and his family.
Walz stated things got bad enough for a restraining order, which he noted are very hard to get, and did not put an end to the harassment in Waterville due to lack of enforcement, which led to Walz and his family moving out of the town.
Due to this experience Walz said he avoids taking landscapes in urban areas now and he prefers to take rural landscapes, such as fields, woods and bodies of water.
Walz’s gallery collection features a square format of rural area landscapes, such as hay fields, firewood stacks and cows. In some of the pieces being featured at the D.C. gallery in the far distance there will be little surprises such as a minuscule farmer on his tractor on the horizon.
Perspective is played with in the landscapes, with Walz creating optical illusions by shooting some landscapes so that certain aspects appear father away and others appear closer up then they really are.
The installation will remain up and open to the public until March 29.
