Walz gives gallery talk at D.C.

Pictured here is adjunct professor at Defiance College John Walz standing in front of some of his landscape photography at the Gallery Talk held March 9 at the Women’s Commission Art Gallery.

 Beth Krouse/C-N Photo

Defiance College hosted John Walz recently as part of the Women’s Commission Art Gallery exhibition artist talk organized by Beverly Fanning, the art gallery director.


