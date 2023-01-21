A water pipe break during a cold spell on Christmas Day caused some problems at Defiance High School, but custodial and maintenance staff fixed the problem before the damage was severe.
Defiance City Schools Superintendent Bob Morton shared information about the break during the school board’s meeting last week and offered effusive comments about the staff during an interview with The Crescent-News.
The break occurred at the city’s high and middle schools on Palmer Drive when temperatures hovered around 0 Fahrenheit for awhile.
“We got an alarm call, our sprinkler system is monitored by water pressure ... (this meant either our sprinklers have) been activated or there is a leak.”
Around 4 p.m. on Christmas Day Morton received a call letting him know that fire and police had been dispatched, and he arrived eight or nine minutes later.
“When I pulled up I actually saw water coming out of the vestibule doors out the front door,” he recalled. “So that was a little concerning ... .”
The cafeteria entrance to the school was where the waterline had broken.
“So I walked through the athletic department entrance and inside of the vestibule there was a giant hole in the ceiling ... and water was just gushing out of that,” Morton said. “A pipe above that ceiling had froze and cracked, which then let the water come out. The waterline actually broke in the vestibule above the ceiling, but the water was coming out and going under the doors and going to the inside of the cafeteria, (and into) the kitchen, bookstore, middle school hallway, office and also out the front door ... .”
More than 1,000 gallons may have leaked out.
“We estimate it ran for 15-20 minutes and the firemen estimated it at 70 gallons a minute ...,” explained Morton.
The schools’ maintenance staff was called in, but was already on the way.
“Our first maintenance man — I had him on the phone — said he actually heard it on the scanner, and he was actually getting dressed and putting on his boots and was coming in,” Morton recalled. “He got there about 4:25 p.m. Everyone else on that list (of custodial workers) was there between 4:30-4:40 p.m. They gathered all the district’s equipment from the Henkle facility ... from the elementary school, the middle school, high school ... .”
Shortly thereafter, they began cleaning up the water.
DCS custodial staff who mitigate the matter in the subzero temperatures were Keith Westrick, Ed Kennedy, Brian Grant, Peg Webber, Tom Hopkins, Bob Stephens and Jimmy Salyers.
“We have very talented people in our staff,” said Morton. “Our number one goal was to keep it away from any soft space or wood ... keeping it out of the gymnasium because water and wood do not go well together, so we did that first.
“And then once we were able to keep it away from the gymnasium it was just all hands on deck with floor scrubbers, shop vacuums, squeegee, mops, and they worked and had (the vast majority of it) cleaned up by about 8 p.m. that evening,” Morton continued. “And they just did an outstanding job.”
The staff “made sure everything was going to be salvageable and that it wasn’t a major event,” added Morton. “When you looked in the window, when it was happening, it looked like a car wash was happening in there. It was unbelievable.”
Without being asked and with time of the essence, Westrick, Kennedy, Grant, Webber, Hopkins, Stephens and Salyers, used their personal vehicles to retrieve the equipment for cleaning up the water from the various locations within the county, according to Morton.
The work vehicles that normally would have been used for this purpose having been parked in the working lots and would have taken valuable time to go get.
“... Because we had turned the fire suppression system off the fire department had asked that we monitor the building for the remainder of the evening,” said Morton “So Ed Kennedy and Brian Grant — they took basically from 8 p.m. until the next day, which was a regular work day for them. They just divided those 12 hours up and one of them stayed the first six and the other one came in (for) the next six. And what they did is they shampooed carpets that had gotten wet, made sure they were clean and ... got everything done that needed to be done so that it would minimize any type of damage ... .”
Morton said one of the firefighters who was there told him that it’s very common in vestibule area to have water pipes break.
“It was just the extreme cold that we had with the wind blowing ... and it just got to one of the sprinkler lines and caused it to break,” he explained. “It was an area that was insulated and heated ... . I forget how many hours consecutively it was below zero (those days) ... Mother Nature got the best of us that day.”
The damage was completely repaired, according to Morton, thanks to the custodial and maintenance staff.
“The commitment, the dedication, that our maintenance and custodial staff had and the professionalism they showed, (they) got right to work, got it taken care of, didn’t miss a beat and they’re critical to the operations of the school district,” said Morton. “We appreciate not only their time regularly, but on Christmas Day at 4 p.m. that shows the character and the quality of the employees that we have in our district. We couldn’t do it without them for sure.”
