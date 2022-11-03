The Democratic Party candidate for Ohio attorney general, Jeff Crossman, currently a member of the Ohio House from the 15th District, spoke Tuesday at a meet and greet in downtown Defiance.
The Democratic Party candidate for Ohio attorney general, Jeff Crossman, currently a member of the Ohio House from the 15th District, spoke Tuesday at a meet and greet in downtown Defiance.
Crossman, who is running against Republican incumbent Attorney General Dave Yost, kept his remarks short, mostly speaking about his role in helping get Larry Householder removed from the Ohio Statehouse last year.
(He appeared at the Defiance County Democratic Party headquarters with Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner, a candidate for the court's chief justice position, along with two other supreme court candidates, judges Terri Jamison and Marilyn Zayas. Details of their appearances appeared in Thursday's Crescent-News.)
"The largest public corruption scandal in the state's history, $61 million in bribes (to Householder) to do a billion-dollar bailout for First Energy (it didn't need) and we continue to pay for that every single day, every single month we pay for our light bill," said Crossman. "You should be paying attention to what's happening in Columbus because that affects your lives more then what's happening in D.C."
Crossman largely kept his remarks for Issue 1 that is on the ballot Nov. 8.
"I can tell you that it was very much politics in mind when they rammed that constitutional amendment through the House and the Senate, without any real discussion, there was no real vetting" said Crossman.
"To me this is just another one of those cynical attempts by Republicans to put something on the ballot so that they can say 'well, Democrats are soft on crime,'" he added. "The bottom line is they're trying to create a system where rich people get out and poor people don't."
Justice Brunner weighed in, saying she'd talking to those, "who said 'I've plead guilty to something I didn't do, because I was afraid I was going to loose custody of my child, or I was going to loose by home or my job,' and that's not what bail is for."
She noted that judges look at whether someone can even get bail. If they are deemed dangerous to the community they stay in jail, otherwise an amount is set by a judge.
Jamison added "that we need to maintain our co-equal status," adding that "this (Issue 1) would carve it out of the Constitution and take bail and bond away from the court and put it in the hands of the legislature."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.