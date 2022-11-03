Williams County
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Anestazia Brace, Pioneer vs. Robert Fuzi, Archbold, Kayla Perry, Archbold; and GEICO, Macon, Ga. Money judgment.
Jacob Dennison, Montpelier vs. Lindsey Wiles, 23109 Watson Road, Defiance; and American National Property and Casualty Company, Albany, N.Y. Money judgment.
Eddie Zuver Jr., Montpelier and Jenifer Zuver, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries---
Community Hospital and Wellness Centers, Bryan vs. Robert Green II, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Community Hospital and Wellness Centers, Bryan vs. Sheila Wells, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany vs. LaVonne Fee. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany vs. Tara Landis, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany vs. Michael Renier, Edon. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany vs. Roger Tipping, West Unity. Money judgment granted.
Jefferson Capital Systems vs. Sarah Semer. Money judgment granted.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Natalie Schmidt, Pioneer. Money judgment granted.
Laura Michael, Montpelier vs. Heather Holzer, Napoleon. Money judgment granted.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, Columbus vs. Michael Stiltner, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, Columbus vs. Renae Queen, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
