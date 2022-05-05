Williams County
Common Pleas On the docket---
Levi Phipps, Edgerton, and Yadsury Phipps, Edgerton. Dissolution of marriage.
Lesley Ferguson, West Unity, vs. Renee Ferguson, West Unity. Divorce.
Rita Baratier, Montpelier, vs. David Baratier, Montpelier. Divorce.
Shannan Lands, Montpelier, vs. Jimmy Lands, Montpelier. Divorce.
Williams County treasurer vs. Helen L. Goebel, et al. Foreclosure.
U.S. Bank Trust NA, Chicago, Ill., vs. Boni Abbruzzese, Edgerton, and Mike Abbruzzese, Edgerton, et al. Foreclosure.
Fifth Third Bank NA, Cincinnati, vs. Laure Herman, Edgerton, et al. Foreclosure.
Kymberly Baker, Stryker, and Daniel Baker, Stryker, vs. Kaleb Geiser, Pioneer, et al. Money judgment.
Fort Wayne Radiology Association, LLC, Fort Wayne, vs. Samantha Currier, Montpelier. Money judgment.
Kristy Funes, Napoleon, vs. Gary Hussey, Bryan, et al. Money judgment.
State Bank & Trust Co., Defiance, vs. Estate of Richard l. Goebel, deceased, et al. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Jennifer Stantz, Edon. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Jennifer Spangler, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
LLC, A Autovest, Cincinnati, vs. William Thatcher, Montpelier. Money judgement granted.
SAC Finance Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Damion Tingley, Fort Wayne. Money judgment granted.
SAC Finance Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Brittany Whitlock, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Michael S. Boggs DDS, Inc., Hicksville, vs. Raymond Lantz, Bryan, and Tammy Lantz, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Community Wide Federal Credit Union, Cincinnati, vs. Larry A. Leazler, Edgerton. Money judgement granted.
Discover Bank vs. Diana G. Vansyckle, Stryker. Money judgment granted.
Midland Funding, LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Jeremy Spicer, Edgerton. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank NA, Richmond, Va., vs. David Schlosser, Stryker. Money judgment granted.
Midland Funding, LLC, vs. Leslie Wineland, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Joseph Marshall, address unavailable. Money judgment granted.
Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. Jeremy Fraley, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Huffman Huffman, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Susan Huffman, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Cortney Grider, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Alex Beck, address unavailable. Money judgment granted.
Community Hospital and Wellness Centers, Bryan, vs. Geraldine Bender, Stryker. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Bryan City —
Shane and Margaret Stark, trustees, to Jeremy Miller Sr. and Nicole Sammons, 1900 Middle Court.
Williams County Land Reutilization Corporation to Williams County Community Gardening Association, 426 N. Williams St.
Randal Bolton to Heather Smith, 224 Rolland St.
William Richardson to James Patten, 321 Newdale Drive.
Alan Andres, et al., to Lucas Bersinger, 143 Union Place Drive.
Joyce Roberts to Casey Boggs-Jacobs and Chloe Jacobs, 517 W. Bryan St.
Tyler and Cherry Terrell to Dottie Vollmar, 826 Parkview Ave.
Christopher Carruthers to Payne and Heather Sentle, 1004 Greystone Drive.
Louise Bishop to Destiny Purcell, 607 S. Lebanon St.
Stryker Village —
Marsha Seibert to Lisa Mathes and Jaden Shy, 306 W. Lynn St.
Salinas Emilio Sanchez to Dreamers Realty, LLC, 107 S. West St.
Manuel Ramos to Todd Replogle Properties, LLC, 208 W. Allison St.
Center Township —
Tressler Plumbing, LLC, to Douglas and Celeste Damron, 213 Chicago St.
Pulaski Township —
George Renz to Daniel Gonzalez Jr., 05985 County Road 15.75.
John Simpson to Wesley Connin, 0496 Summit St.
Cheryl Harding to Robert and Cheryl Olwin, trustees, 16413 County Road A.
