• Williams County

Real estate transfers---

Bryan City —

Thomas Thompson to Kenneth Vance, 1909 E. High St.

Whittaker Properties, LLC, to CYZ Properties, LLC, 201 Van Gundy Drive.

Daymon Oiler to Ruben and Jennalee Knapp, 424 Oakwood Ave.

Jerzie Sue Investments, LLC, to Ryon Partee, et al, 611 and 617 S. Main St.

Tyson D. and Darian Schnitkey to Kenton Vorkapich, 120 Amy Drive.

Zachary R. Birky to Gary L. Plotts, 1010 Bellaire Ave.

Evelyn M. Westfall to Alissa Niswonger, 508 Fairview Drive.

Stryker Village —

Tobey Wendorf to Michael Lirot and Kurt Parliment, 106 N. Depot St.

Center Township —

Shane Barnhart and Michelle Fry-Barnhart to Michael Fry, 10935 Ohio 34.

Pulaski Township —

Edward Pursel to Krista Adams, 101 Sycamore Lane.

Barbara Saul to Colton Lawhorn and Hannah Maxcy, 17351 County Road E.50.

Springfield Township —

Millard (Tod) Schlosser, et al., to Michael Schlosser, 02969 County Road 20.

