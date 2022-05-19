• Williams County
Real estate transfers---
Bryan City —
Thomas Thompson to Kenneth Vance, 1909 E. High St.
Whittaker Properties, LLC, to CYZ Properties, LLC, 201 Van Gundy Drive.
Daymon Oiler to Ruben and Jennalee Knapp, 424 Oakwood Ave.
Jerzie Sue Investments, LLC, to Ryon Partee, et al, 611 and 617 S. Main St.
Tyson D. and Darian Schnitkey to Kenton Vorkapich, 120 Amy Drive.
Zachary R. Birky to Gary L. Plotts, 1010 Bellaire Ave.
Evelyn M. Westfall to Alissa Niswonger, 508 Fairview Drive.
Stryker Village —
Tobey Wendorf to Michael Lirot and Kurt Parliment, 106 N. Depot St.
Center Township —
Shane Barnhart and Michelle Fry-Barnhart to Michael Fry, 10935 Ohio 34.
Pulaski Township —
Edward Pursel to Krista Adams, 101 Sycamore Lane.
Barbara Saul to Colton Lawhorn and Hannah Maxcy, 17351 County Road E.50.
Springfield Township —
Millard (Tod) Schlosser, et al., to Michael Schlosser, 02969 County Road 20.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.