Common Pleas On the docket---
Kymberly and Daniel Baker, Stryker, vs. Kaleb Geiser, Pioneer; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Columbus; and Community Insurance Company, Mason. Other civil.
U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Chicago, Ill., vs. Boni and Mike Abbruzzese, Edgerton; State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Williams County Treasurer, Bryan. Foreclosure.
Hydra-Matic Co., Inc., Pioneer, vs. BMW Construction and Painting Services, LLC, Angola, Ind.; and Thaddeus Godbey, Angola, Ind. Other civil.
Benny Bunting, Stryker, vs. Kandi Lewis, Perrysville. Divorce.
Lesley Ferguson, West Unity, vs. Renee Ferguson, West Unity. Divorce.
Rita Baratier, Montpelier, vs. David Baratier, Montpelier. Divorce.
Levi Phipps, Edgerton, and Yadsury Phipps, Edgerton. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Bryan City —
Ruffer c/o Steven M. Franz to Steven M. Franz, 114 N. Main St.
Barski Properties, LLC, to Jeremiah and Mikayla Morgan, 416 Oakwood Ave.
Lynn and Theresa Wieland to Adam Subasic and Kortney Hartman, 419 Carson Drive.
Stryker Village —
Deborah and Peter Gilbert II to Todd Replogle, 205 Pearl St.
Randy Sauder, trustee, to Gregory Northrup, 702 Maple St.
Smiddy Properties, LLC, to Scott’s Holdings, LLC, 301 S. Defiance St.
Gary and Bonnie Replogle, trustees, to Tony and Leila Frank, 207 Pearl St.
Center Township —
David Brenneman to Ronald and Jenny Beasley, 12169 Ohio 34.
James and Martha Jones to Nathen and Martha Henricks, 08596 County Road C.
Steven and Debra Beevers to Luke Sines, 204 Indiana Drive.
Ernest Clark, et al, to Amy Cosner, et al, 103 Lindsey Lane.
Joseph and Heather Bell to Rodney and Janice Carpenter, 01239 County Road 12.
Alice Kime to Kevin Kime, 11283 County Road 10.A.
Tony Bostater to Bostater c/o Kerry and Michael Geiger Sr., 05897 County Road 13.
David Downs to Katie Hodapp, 03591 County Road 9.
Jerry and Sharon Shaw, et al., to Andrew Duncan, 217 Illinois Drive.
Tyler Steury to Preston and Laurel Knecht, 09664 County Road C.
Pulaski Township —
James and Theresa Calvin to Luis M. Alba, 03079 County Road 17.
Kaleb Hartman to Shane and Margaret Stark, trustees, 17308 Ohio 34.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.