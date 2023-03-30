Williams County
Marriage licenses---
Daymeon Ladd, 26, Bryan and Emily McCue, 39, Bryan.
Michael Brown, 34, Montpelier and Destany Duvall, 25, Montpelier.
Patrick Lecher, 36, Beech Grove, Ind., and Meredith McDonagh, 30, Bryan.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
U.S. Xpress, Inc., Chattanooga, Tenn., vs. Village of Montpelier. Money judgment.
Bill Grime, Alvordton; and Brenda Grime, Alvordton vs. Lee Armstrong, Stryker; and Anissa Armstrong, fka Anissa Grime, Stryker; and Williams County treasurer. Foreclosure.
CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Adrianna Martinez, Styker, and unknown spouse. Foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Rebecca Lands, Bryan, and unknown spouse. Foreclosure.
Credit Acceptance Corporation, Columbus vs. Christopher Sees, Bryan. Money judgment.
Jeffrey Shaffer, executor of the estate of Sharon Shaffer (dec.), Hicksville vs. Kayla Coburn, Edgerton; and Grange Insurance, Columbus. Money judgment.
Christina Hancock, Stryker and Gary Hancock, Stryker. Dissolution of marriage.
Jason Lane, Bryan and Trisha Lane, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Peggy Hopkins, Pioneer and Dennis Hopkins, Pioneer. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries---
Premier Bank, Youngstown vs. Cody Bolen, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Ally Bank, Columbus vs. James Martin, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
First National Bank of Omaha, Columbus vs. Karen Cass. Money judgment granted.
