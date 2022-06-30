Marriage licenses---
Jacob Wagler, 22, Hamilton, Ind., and Rebecca Schwartz, 21, Edon.
Kyle Rupp, 25, and Jordan Rode, 25, both of Edon.
Mark Berry, 39, and Paige Watkins, 28, both of Bryan.
Brayton Roth, 27, and Sara Rufenacht, 25, both of Bryan.
Travis Cook, 26, and Nicole Brobston, 25, both of Howell, Mich.
Forrest Buell, 30, and Taneisha Kaiser, 28, both of Edon.
Preston Lewis, 37, and Casey Cooper, 37, both of Bryan.
Paul Burke, 69, and Sherri Burke, 57, both of Edgerton.
Ross Planson, 26, and Kaitlyn Wyse, 25, both of Stryker.
Charles Howard, 25, and Olivia Sandoval, 22, both of Montpelier.
Cameron Winners Castillo, 25, and Karlee Trausch, 26, both of Bryan.
Aaron Smith, 30, Bryan, and Rebecca Reinhart, 28, Helena.
Dustin Woods, 42, and Shiana Grant, 32, both of Bryan.
Blake Fisher, 21, and Meranda Ashbaugh, 23, both of Bryan.
Devin Oconnor, 31, and Ciara White, 25, both of Montpelier.
Matthew Mason, 20, and Abbigail Caudill, 19, both of Montpelier.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Christian Taylor and Nadia Taylor, both of Pioneer. Dissolution of marriage.
Racheal Bustamante, Metamora, and Andrew Bustamante, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Aimee Korth, Bryan, and Derek Deline, Edon. Dissolution of marriage.
Hope Cogswell, Bryan, and Leon Cogswell, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Jessica Lizyness vs. Lydia Babila, both of Montpelier. Divorce.
Kelly Dill, Pioneer, vs. Nickoles Dill, Wauseon. Divorce.
Dorothy Bruce, West Unity, vs. Dustin Bruce, Bryan. Divorce.
Rebekah Larimer vs. Jason Larimer, both of Montpelier. Divorce.
Dustin Bass, Edgerton, vs. Constance Bass, Hudson, Mich. Divorce.
Matthew Hensley vs. Marjorie Hensley, both of Montpelier. Annulment of marriage.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Troy, Mich., vs. Devin Johnson and Angelica Johnson, both of Bryan, et al. Foreclosure.
Premier Bank, Youngstown, Ohio, vs. Tyler Perry, Edgerton, et al. Foreclosure.
Tax Ease OH V, LLC, Dallas, Texas, vs. DSV SPV2, LLC, Columbus, et al. Foreclosure.
Tax Ease OH IV, LLC, vs. Mistine Bergdall, Edon, et al. Foreclosure.
Tax Ease OH V, LLC, vs. PPS Company, LLC, Edon, et al. Foreclosure.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Troy, Mich., vs. Bradley Underwood and Rebecca Underwood, both Bryan, et al. Foreclosure.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Jordan Weber and Taylor Weber, both of Bryan. Money judgment.
Laura Michael, Montpelier, vs. Heather Holzer, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Safeco Insurance Company, Boston, vs. Baker’s Propane Inc., Wauseon, and Douglas Potter, Bryan. Money judgment.
Elizabeth Lacey, Oakmont, Pennsylvania, et al., vs. Jesse Fierro, Kenosha, Wis., and Cloud Freight Inc., River Grove, Ill., et al. Money judgment.
Tony Farrell, Bryan, vs. Elaine Mohley, Edgerton, et al. Money judgment.
Jasmine Shafelt, Medina, vs. Cody Trowbridge, et al. Money judgment.
Darnell Shaffer, Montpelier, vs. Altenloh Brinck & Co. US, Inc., Bryan, et al. Money judgment.
The Cincinnati Insurance Company, Cincinnati, vs. Nancy Thiel, Bryan. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Midland Funding, LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Brenda Chavez, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank vs. David Bell, Edon. Money judgment granted.
UHG 1, LLC, Williamsville, N.Y., vs. Kathie M. Ellis, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank vs. Nathan Butler, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank vs. Jeffrey Andres, Bryan Money judgment granted.
Matrix Acquisitions, LLC, Columbus, vs. Randall Flinn, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
SAC Finance, Cincinnati, vs. Seth Jackson, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp., Cincinnati, vs. William Combs, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
SAC Finance vs. Terry Leu Jr., Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank, Glen Allen, Va., vs. Carl Belcher, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.