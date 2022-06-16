Williams County:
Common Pleas On the docket---
Williams County treasurer vs. Richard Lewis, deceased, and Gladys Lewis, deceased, et al. Foreclosure.
American Family Mutual Insurance Company, Bloomington, Ill., vs. Casie Greene, Montpelier. Money judgment.
Norman Kimpel, Edgerton, and Rebecca Kimpel, Edgerton, vs. Casie Greene, Montpelier and the American Family Insurance Company. Money judgment.
Linda Palmer, Montpelier, vs. Tractor Supply Company, Columbus, and Isaac Property Company, LP, Bryan. Money judgment.
Ohio Department of Taxation vs. PGN OP Park, LLC, Edgerton. Worker's Comp.
Journal entries---
Credit Acceptance Corp., Southfield, Mich., vs. Tonya Yoder, Pioneer. Money judgment granted.
Credit Acceptance Corp., Southfield, Mich., vs. Troy Ward, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Credit Acceptance Corp., Southfield, Mich., vs. Tammy Combs, Edgerton. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Bryan City —
Sue Schooley to Michael Wiley, et al, 230 and 300 Gary Drive.
Janis Pierce to Stefanie Widney, 333 N. Walnut St.
Edgardo Funes and Alma Muro to Alberto Mesa and Belica Perez Quintero, 421 E. Mulberry St.
Jill Costello to Scott Wyse, 319 N. Emmett St.
Stephen and Cynthia Schultz to Green Edge Properties, LLC, 308 and 310 E. Butler St.
Molly A. Babcock to Jeri Lynn Boger, 1121 Townline Road.
JJ Estates, LLC, to Hayden Clingaman and Emili Aselage, 802 Pleasantwood Ave.
Denise Gebhart to Hayley Schmidt, 521 Sunny Drive.
Glacier Holdings, LLC, to Zimkids, LLC, 504 A-B S. Myers St.
Beulah Durbin to John Paine, 1304 E. Wilson St.
James and Patsy Moon to Treven Baer and Haley Wilson, 109 W. Edgerton St.
Steve Schultz to Green Edge Properties, LLC, 328 N. Walnut St.
James Wyse to Michael and Julie Ayers, 216 E. Butler St.
Mark Lorntz to MBCL Properties, LLC, 210 N. Lebanon St., 716 and 718 W. Bryan St.
Stryker Village —
Garcia c/o Carlos Molina and Michelle Thompson to Dolores Garcia, 405 W. Church St.
Center Township —
Christopher Blankenship to Damian Blake, 06521 Ohio 576.
Steven and Malinda Leitch to Corey Whalen and Brenda Harrington, 401 Norlick Drive.
Todd and Amanda Davis to Andrew and Jenifer Whewell, 226 Illinois Drive.
Pulaski Township —
John Gibson to Tyler O’Neill and Marisol Dearmond, 06751 U.S. 127.
Craig and Marjorie Rupp to Phillip Rupp, et al, 15398 County Road F.75.
Julie Beagle, et al., to Ronald McBride, 17627 County Road E.
Ronald and Dorothy Thompson to Matthew Peters, 15197 E. Mulberry St.
Springfield Township —
Leonard and Margaret Nafziger, trustees, to Katie Weber, 21181 County Road B.50.
