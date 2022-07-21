Common Pleas On the docket---
Traci Gary and Lucas Gary, both of Edgerton. Dissolution of marriage.
Nathan Olds and Amy Olds, both of Edon. Dissolution of marriage.
CrossCountry Mortgage LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Rosa Burlew-Barnett, Montpelier, et al. Foreclosure.
Williams County treasurer vs. Richard Lewis and Gladys Lewis, both deceased. Foreclosure.
AmeriHome Mortgage Company, Ewing, N.J., vs. Hunter Franklin, Bryan, et al. Foreclosure.
CrossCountry Morgage LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Patrick Eckenrode, Pioneer, et al. Foreclosure.
Robert Golding, Montpelier, vs. Sharon Smith, Ney. Money judgment.
American Family Mutual Insurance Company, Bloomington, Ill., vs. Casie Greene, Montpelier. Money judgment.
Norman Kimpel and Rebecca Kimpel, both of Edgerton, vs. Casie Green, et al.. Money judgment.
Linda Palmer, Montpelier, vs. Tractor Supply Company, Columbus, et al. Money judgment.
Casey Francoeur, Fayette, vs. Walgreen Co., Upper Arlington. Money judgment.
Deborah Robarge and Larry Robarge, both of West Unity, vs. Chris Brown, Bryan. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Bank of America NA, Columbus, vs. Samantha Smith, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
SAC Finance Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Jerome Clark, Columbus, and Jessica Impton, Angola, Ind. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Paige Richardson, Edgerton. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank vs. Lisa Renier, Edon. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank vs. Sharon Kasten, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank vs. Nikita King, Bryan. Money judgment.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, Columbus, vs. Lori Hanna, Stryker. Money judgment granted.
Genfed Financial Credit Union, Akron, vs. John Toms, Edgerton. Money judgment granted.
Credit Acceptance Corporation, Southfield, Mich., vs. Tonya Yoder, Pioneer. Money judgment granted.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Tory Ward, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Tammy Combs and Mattheau Combs, both of Edgerton. Money judgment granted.
H&S Financial Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Kayla Miller, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Virginia Ganster, West Unity. Money judgment granted.
Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC, Colorado Springs, CO, vs. Michelle Keller, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank vs. Donald Miller. Money judgment granted.
