Williams County
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Leroy Howard, Bryan vs. Auto-Owners Mutual Insurance Co., Lansing, Mich. Money judgment.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Coral Gables, Fla., vs. Denver Ridgway, Montpelier; unknown spouse; and Williams County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Horizon Bank, fka Horizon Bank, N.A., Michigan City, Ind., vs. Michelle Alday, Montpelier. Foreclosure.
Lora Burrow, Bryan and Kenneth Burrow, Stryker. Dissolution of marriage.
Tori Hickman, Edon and Nathaniel Hickman, Edon. Dissolution of marriage.
Corwin Berg, Child Support Services, Boise, Idaho, vs. Rachel Davidson, Montpelier. Child support.
Journal entries---
Ally Bank, Columbus vs. Jared Knapp, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Genfed Financial Credit Union, Inc., Akron vs. Tanisha Mauk, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany vs. Todd Maraugha, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
LVNV Funding, LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Jack Snyder, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
LVNV Funding, LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Homer Culver, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
LVNV Funding, LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Dana Smith, Perrysburg. Money judgment granted.
Midland Funding, LLC, dbi Ohio Midland Funding, DE, LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Shannon Belknap, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
