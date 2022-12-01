Crystal Patton, aka Crystal Coopman, Archbold vs. Sean Schnitkey, Archbold; and Progressive Direct Insurance Company, Columbus; and John Doe. Money judgment.
CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Shalina Beals, Edon; Jane Doe, unknown spouse, Edon; and Williams County treasurer. Foreclosure.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus vs. Zachariah Krontz, Edon; Jane Doe, unknown spouse; and Williams County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Brandon Wolfe, Bryan; Tabatha Wolfe, Bryan; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; Portfolio Recovery Associates, Upper Arlington; and Williams County treasurer. Foreclosure.
PennyMac Loan Service, LLC, Moorpark, Calif., vs. Craig Hall, Montpelier and unknown spouse; Lake Seneca Property Owners Association, Inc., Columbus; and Williams County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Aaron King, Bryan and Nikita King, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Jamie Vonalt, Edgerton and Chad Vonalt, Edgerton. Dissolution of marriage.
Joan Monfette, Edgerton and Timothy Monfette, Oakwood. Dissolution of marriage.
Melissa Reef, Pioneer and Michael Reef, Pioneer. Dissolution of marriage.
Rachel Gendron, Pioneer and Christopher Gendron, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries---
Midland Funding, LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. John Seymour, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.