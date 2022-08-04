Williams County:
Common Pleas On the docket---
Sarah Jenkins, Montpelier, and Travis Jenkins, Camden, Mich. Dissolution of marriage.
Benjamin Yoder, Hicksville, and Kaitlyn Henricks, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Terika Elston, Montpelier, and Jamey Panning, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Brent Culler, Edgerton, and Natashia Culler, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Ashley Britt, Bryan, vs. Ryan Britt, Bryan. Divorce.
Sheila Witter, Stryker, vs. Lawrence Witter, Defiance Divorce.
Timothy Stantz, Bryan, vs. Kristine Stantz, Mansfield. Divorce.
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., Irvine, Calif., vs. Nathaniel Peck, Bryan, et al. Foreclosure.
Tax Ease OH II, LLC, Dallas, Texas, vs. Andrew Dell, Bryan. Foreclosure.
CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Elizabeth Cleaveland, Montpelier, et al. Money judgment.
Alicia Wonderly, Morenci, Mich., vs. Donna Gray, Montpelier, et al. Money judgment.
Kimberley Hart, Bryan, vs. Filling Memorial Home of Mercy Inc., Napoleon, et al. Workers compensation.
Donald Mohr, Montpelier, vs. Cody Wolfe, Edon. Money judgment.
Connie and Rick Sprow, Edgerton, vs. Parkview Health Systems, Inc., Fort Wayne. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health Systems, Inc., Toledo, vs. Andrew Rickenberg, Bryan. Money judgment.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Bryan SNF, LLC, Bryan. Workers compensation premium claims.
Journal entries---
Pharus Funding, LLC, Cincinnati, vs. Brian Cheeseman, Stryker. Money judgment granted.
SAC Finance Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Oscar Hernandez, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
LVNV Funding, LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Christena Newland, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Susan Hudson, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Jill Guthrie, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Mistine Bergdall, Edon. Money judgement granted.
LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Mendy Treace, Stryker. Money judgment granted.
LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Andy Guillaume, Edgerton. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank, Columbus, vs. Juanita Hammersmith, Stryker. Money judgment granted.
Owens Community College, Columbus, vs. Merri Altaffer, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank vs. Matthew Schindler, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Bryan City —
Randy Shaffer to Jodie Diven, 310 E. Edgerton St.
Neil McGill to Nathaniel Rau, 121 N. Lebanon St.
Gulker Family Holdings, LLC, to Wesley and Kimberley Bell, 1010 Oakwood Ave.
Amber Frazer to Riley Schultz, 129 Barder Parkway.
Linda Buttermore, trustee, to Ralph and Dina High, 804 Briarwood Lane.
Jason and Linda Bleoo to Derek and Kristen Hug, 128 Deerfield Circle.
Michael Wiley, et al., to Filomeno and Cheryl Garza, 300 Gary Drive.
Janet Buntain-Funk to Edward Martin and Kassandra Martin, 513 E. Trevitt St.
Patricia Watson to Robert Camper, 206 W. Mulberry St.
M. Kee Mansfield to Bryan Apartments, LLC, 915 E. Bryan St.
Patricia and Christopher Wicks to Matthew Dockery, 357 E. High St.
Heilman c/o Nicholas Joost to Nicholas Joost, 304 S. Cherry St.
Derek Hug and Kristen Kurivial to Craig and Jennifer Bearchell, 211 W. Maple St.
Chad Wanstedt to Bryan Bell, 609 W. Bryan St.
Jason and Kimberly Slattery to Thomas and Jacqueline Conrad, 1006 Stonehedge Drive.
Anita Young to Troy Bunting, 521 S. Myers St.
Eric and Ashley Lirot to Maria Castillo, 322 Center St.
S. Mohre Investments, LLC, to Rhonda Obus, 815 S. Cherry St.
Josue Silva to Amber Shook, 131 Laurie Drive.
Stryker Village —
Holly White to Tianna Jones, 412 Grand St.
Connor Shirkey to Shari Ledyard, 407 N. Defiance St.
Ramona Campbell to Connor Shirkey, 205 W. Lynn St.
Pulaski Township —
Angel Adams to Tiffani and Cory Baumgartner, 109 W. Elm St.
Shawn Brown to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, 212 Poplar St.
Jo Ann Beucler, trustee, to James Beucler, trustee, 13390 County Road G.
Danial Hall to Carey and Grace Phillips, 408 and 410 Oakwood Court.
Kelly Mack to Todd Replogle Properties, LLC, 15538 County Road D.50.
Chandler Nester to Nolan and Kelsey Short, 03340 County Road 17.
Springfield Township —
Teresa Dempsey, trustee, to Linda Trausch, trustee, 20748 Ohio 34, lot 10.
