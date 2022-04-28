Williams County
Marriage licenses---
Derrick Staley, 43, and Helen Allenmeenach, 48, both of Bryan.
Jacob Shidler, 18, and Kendra Kimball, 19, both of Bryan.
Robert Sailer II, 52, and Krystal Hallock, 43, both of Pioneer.
William Vrabel, 47, and Amy Farina, 46, both of Bryan.
Clayton Casebere, 21, and Courtney Hoffman, 22, both of Edon.
Frank Rice III, 38, Styker, and Crystal Hageman, 38, Bryan.
Michael Green, 51, and Cynthia Cooley, 38, both of Bryan.
Zachary Nobis, 22, Bryan, and Annika Hollinger, 20, Engadine, Mich.
Todd Austin, 49, and Penni Lett, 34, both of Bryan.
Ryan Christman, 31, Archbold, and Keira Grandey, 27, Bryan.
Wyatt Altaffer, 19, and Madison Short, 20, both of Stryker.
Melissa Stratton, 29, and Justin Williamson, 32, both of Bryan.
Jason Roselle, 37, and Amanda White, 34, both of Bryan.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Christina Daughery, Montpelier, and David Daugherty, Delta. Dissolution of marriage.
Justin St. John, Stryker, and Danielle St. John, Stryker. Dissolution of marriage.
Delores Hicks, Bryan, vs. Jason Hicks, Bryan. Divorce.
Paul D. Birdsall, Montpelier, vs. Diamond Birdsall, Montpelier. Divorce.
Benny Bunting, Stryker, vs. Kandi Lewis, Perrysville. Divorce.
Richard Dahlquist, Bryan, vs. Christy Dahlquist, Montpelier. Divorce.
Tax Ease OH II, LLC, Dallas, Texas, vs. Ohio Park Village LLC, Bryan. Foreclosure.
Lake Seneca Property Owner’s Association Inc., Montpelier vs. Douglas P. Carpenter, Montpelier. Foreclosure.
Sarah Wolfrum, Defiance, vs. Rivello Archbold LLC, Archbold, et al. Money judgment.
Hydra-Matic Co., Inc., Pioneer, vs. BMW Construction and Painting Services LLC, Angola, Ind., et al. Money judgment.
Lisa Borton, Bryan, vs. Jeremy Ward, Findlay; Ohio Department of Medicaid, Columbus; John Doe, driver; John Doe, employer; John Doe, owner. Money judgment.
Credit Acceptance Corporation, Columbus, vs. Beverly Gambler, Stryker. Money judgment.
The Village of Montpelier vs. Lisa Bowditch, Camden, Mich.; Rodrick McCallum, Reading, Mich.; Ohio Attorney General, Columbus; and Williams County Treasurer. Money judgment.
Carlos Deleon, West Unity, vs. Menard Inc., Eau Claire, Wis. Worker's compensation.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Bryan Auto Parts Co., Bryan. Worker's compensation.
Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, vs. Warrior Fleet, LLC, Bryan. Worker's compensation.
Journal entries---
Money judgment granted
State of Ohio vs. Jordan R. Kuszmaul, West Unity. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Sheri R. Heldberg, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Bryan, vs. Debreana G. Sees, Pioneer. Money judgment granted.
Community Health and Wellness Centers, Bryan, vs. Karen S. Carollo, Stryker. Money judgment granted.
Bank of America NA, Newark, Del., vs. Roxanne L. Fisher, Edgerton. Money judgment granted.
Midland Funding, LLC, dbi Ohio Midland Funding DE, LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Christy Stotz, West Unity.
Real estate transfers---
Bryan City —
T3 Properties, LLC, to Bear Acquisitions, LLC, 110 E. Pierce St.
Nancy Riddle to Anthony Riddle, 915 S. Walnut St.
Williams County Land Reutilization Corporation to M. Kee Mansfield, 903 S. Main St.
Hukill c/o Jesse Hageman to Jesse Hageman, 804 Haver Drive.
David Swanson, trustee, to Hailey Worthington, 100 S. Lynn St.
Kyrnock c/o Christine Barnett to Christine Barnett, 228 Vine St.
Stryker Village —
Williams County Land Reutilization Corporation to Heller Creations and Modifications, LLC, 314 W. Curtis St.
Randall and Jeanne Shankster to Rodney and Marli Cheney, 311 W. Lynn St.
Patricia Rupp to Tim Rupp, LLC, 112 and 114 S. Defiance St.
Williams County Land Reutilization Corporation to Heller Creations and Modifications, LLC, 102 Elm St.
Troy Cooley, et al., trustee, to Amber Momenee, 101 S. Garfield St.
Williams County Land Reutilization Corporation to Heller Creations and Modifications, LLC, 314 W. Curtis St.
Center Township —
David and Sandra Good to John and Anna Hart, 334 Norlick Drive.
John and Anna Hart to Russell and Angela Davies, 11264 County Road C-60.
Margaret Thiel, et al., to Cathlon and Mark Sito, 02326 County Road 8.
Norman Biar and Crystal Zehr to Hannah Stickney, 105 W. Chicago St.
Pulaski Township —
Noah Snyder to Thomas Ehman, 18097 Ohio 34.
Springfield Township —
James and Cheryl Patten to Cheryl Anderson, 23520 County Road B.50.
