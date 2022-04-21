Williams County
Common Pleas On the docket---
Christian Taylor, Pioneer, and Nadia Taylor, Pioneer. Dissolution of marriage.
Rebecca Underwood, Bryan and Bradley Underwood, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Jessica Lizyness vs. Lydia Babila. Divorce.
CrossCounty Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Joshua and Alyssa Wolfe, Montpelier; and Treasure of Williams County, Bryan. Foreclosure.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Sheena Sherry, Bryan. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Jacob Robb, Bryan. Money judgment.
U.S. Asset Management, Norwell, Mass., vs. Apryl Beattie, Montpelier; and Russell Beattie, Montpelier. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
Bryan City —
Daymark Trustee, LLC, to Battery Point Receivables, LLC, 809 Haver Drive.
Anthony Wickerham to Iris Anderson, 216 N. Myers St.
JR Buckeye Holdings, LLC, to Justin and Megan Freudenberger, 327 E. Bryan St.
Gamist III, LLC, to CPA Rentals, LLC, 216, S. Lynn St.
Alan Henry to Joel and Rebecca Nester, trustees, 429 Oakwood Ave.
Charlene Krill to David and Catherine DeWitt, 1103 Center St.
Kevin Fockler, et al., to Scott Fockler, 631 S. Beech St.
Raymond Pelland to Barski Properties, LLC, 907 S. Main St.
Robert and Connie Roesch to Tina Dummitt and Teresa Taylor, trustees, 117 Bruce Drive.
Dorothy Brust to Made4U Properties, LLC, 1618 E. High St.
Russell and Angela Davies to Autumn Benedict, 321 W. Butler St.
Lyle Harrington to The Handy Man Can, LLC, 304 E. Wilson St.
Stryker Village —
Savvy Avenue Properties, LLC, to DFM Rentals, LLC, 105 E. Lynn St.
Kristin Fonseca to Tad and Susan Shindledecker, 401 S. Defiance St.
Center Township —
Williams County Land Reutilization Corporation to M. Kee Mansfield, 08741 Ohio 34.
Pulaski Township —
Davonna Zuver to Terry Rummel, 15187 E. Mulberry St.
Diana Shell to Anthony and Diana Ersley, 14598 County Road C.
Springfield Township —
Emily Besancon, et al., to Michael and Constance Besancon, 06614 County Road 22.
