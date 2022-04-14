Williams County:
Marriage licenses---
Donald Laukhuf Jr., 67, Wauseon, and Jose Koch, 64, Bryan.
Scott Jaqua, 41, and Carole Cravens, 43, both of Montpelier.
Nathan Buehrer, 26, West Unity, and Marinna Mercer, 26, Montpelier.
Michael Murphy, 32, and Emily Lewis, 29, both of Montpelier.
Vaughn Rey, 23, and Maria Vera-Garza, 21, both of Bryan.
Matthew Riblet, 33, and Terrah Carter, 32, both of Bryan.
Chase Cooley, 23, and Arianna Cagle, 20, both of Bryan.
Trevor Ridgway, 20, and Hannah Patrick, 21, both of Bryan.
George Underwood, 39, Bryan, and Tiffiny Kinzer, 41, Galion.
Drew Klingelhafer, 23, Lamberville, Mich., and Toni Pastells, 24, Stryker.
Brandan Goeltzenleuchter, 26, Edgerton, and Elizabeth Renfrow, 19, Bryan.
David Marihugh, 48, and Casie Phillips, 45, both of Bryan.
Chase Legacy, 26, and Summer Lirot, 19, both of Bryan.
Common pleas On the docket---
William Tompkins and Donna Tompkins, both of West Unity. Dissolution of marriage.
Kaitlyn Blevins, Montpelier, and Zachary Blevins, Stryker. Dissolution of marriage.
Jeremy Adams and Krista Adams, both of Pioneer. Dissolution of marriage.
Ashley Kimple, Pioneer, and Eric Kimpel, Edgerton. Dissolution of marriage.
Chelsea Brown, Montpelier, vs. George Brown Sr., Bryan. Divorce.
Jennifer Wodarski-Felt, Edon, vs. John Wodarski-Felt, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Divorce.
John Parson Jr. vs. Melissa Parson, both of Bryan. Divorce.
Shannan Lands, Montpelier, vs. Jimmy Lands, Montpelier. Divorce.
Adrienne Robbins, Montpelier, vs. Darrell Robbins. Divorce.
Candy McIntosh, Bryan, vs. Larry McIntosh, Benton Harbor, Mich. Divorce.
Damien Thomas, Cleveland, vs. Southern Health Partners, Columbus. Money judgment.
Kristy Funes, Napoleon, vs. Gary Hussey, Bryan, and Rolling Skate Center, c/o Gary Hussey, West Unity. Other civil.
Fort Wayne Radiology Association, LLC, Fort Wayne, vs. Samantha Currier, Montpelier. Other civil.
The State Bank & Trust Co., vs. the estate of Richard Goebel, deceased. Other civil.
The Bank of New York Mellon, Greenville, S.C., vs. Debra and Jeffrey Mock, Bryan; Honor Bank, Honor, Mich.; Williams County Treasurer, Bryan. Foreclosure.
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, Westlake Village, Calif., vs. Yoland Scott and unknown spouse, Montpelier; James Fuller, Dundee, Mich.; U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Foreclosure.
Kellie Gray, Treasurer of Williams County vs. Helen Goebel. Foreclosure.
Williams County Treasurer vs. Charlotte Barker, Montpelier, et al. Foreclosure.
AmeriFirst Financial Corporation, Kalamazoo, Mich., vs. Shane Barnhart, Pittsford, Mich., et al. Foreclosure
Fifth Third Bank, Cincinnati, vs. Lynn Lemmon, Bryan, et al. Foreclosure.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Fishers, Ind., vs. Megan Pontius, et al. Foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Alexia Long, West Unity, et al. Foreclosure.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Donald Wilson Jr., Bryan, et al. Foreclosure.
Williams County Treasurer vs. Timothy Cliffton, Edgerton; Crystal Fisher, Decatur, Ind., et al. Foreclosure.
Williams County Treasurer vs. Timothy Gubbins, Bryan, et al. Foreclosure.
Richard and Linda Noonan, Montpelier, vs. U.S. Rock, LLC, Jonesville, Mich. Money judgment.
Home-Owners Insurance Company, Columbus, vs. Matthew Hutchins, West Mansfield, and Zinpro Corporation, Columbus. Money judgment.
William Stalnaker and Janet Stalnaker, both of Geneva, vs. Gulf Stream Coach, Inc., Nappanee, Ind. Money judgment.
Fort Wayne Radiology Association, LLC, Fort Wayne, vs. Mikela Zigler, Montpelier. Money judgment.
Fort Wayne Radiology Association, LLC, vs. Ebbie Billings, Bryan. Money judgment.
Fort Wayne Radiology Association, LLC, vs. Arianna Challis, Bryan. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp., Cincinnati, vs. Kayla Coburn, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Ethlyn M. Krouse, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Eric Abrams, Pioneer. Money judgment granted.
Autovest LLC, Columbus, vs. Christine Irwin, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Capital One NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Amy Stevens, West Unity. Money judgment granted.
Midland Funding, LLC, vs. Jeremy Spicer. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank (USA), NA, vs. David Schlosser. Money judgment granted.
Midland Funding, LLC, vs. Leslie Wineland. Money judgment granted.
Midland Funding, LLC, vs. Jeremy Fraley. Money judgment granted.
Midland Funding, LLC, vs. Huffman Huffman. Money judgment granted.
Midland Funding, LLC, vs. Susan Huffman. Money judgment granted.
Midland Funding, LLC, vs. Cortney Grinder. Money judgment granted.
SAC Finance, LLC, Cincinnati, vs. Dorothy Lovely, Hillsdale, Mich. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Bryan City —
T J C Properties LLC to Mohre Capitals LLC, 422 E. High St.
Kevin Park to Colton and Lisa Pool, 529 Sunny Drive.
Connor Shirkey to Matthew Favourite, 410 S. Allen St.
Christine Keesecker, et al, to Keesecker et al, c/o Frank Rice, 515 E. Bryan St.
T3 Properties, LLC to Brandon Tijerina, 128 N. Myers St.
Jason and Julie Morris to David and Heather Reiser, 1005 Townline Road.
Linda Reitzel Trust to Debra Fortney, 515 Summer Field Lane.
Megan Puehler to Conrad and Megan Hausch, 908 S. Lynn St.
Stryker Village —
Todd Replogle Properties, LLC to Daniel Steck Sr., 204 W. Curtis St.
Ronald and Sherley Zwyer to Eliot and Lydia Nofziger, 100 Pearl St.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Connor Shirkey, 505 W. Lynn St.
Center Township —
JLN Home Builders, Inc., to Paul and Kelly Antoine, 02919 County Road 8.
Gay Clady to Eleazar Grant, 10202 County Road G.
Kenneth Wayne Moore, et al., to 1888, LLC, 05883 Ohio 576.
David and Heather Reiser to Dustin Reyna and Denise Carlin, 130 Oak Meadows Drive.
Jay Leppelmeier, trustee, et al., to April Sloan, 07874 County Road B.
Pulaski Township —
Randy and Pamela Shutts to Joshua Timbrook, 204 Sycamore Lane.
Joshua and Charity Timbrook to Melissa Stratton and Justin Williamson, 17437 County Road E.
Michael and Deborah Bakle to Charles Sheperd, 14416 County Road F.
Richard McBride to Julie Beagle, et al, 17627 County Road E.
Chad Perdue and Jeannette Toffler to Stacy Bockelman and Brian Chamberlain, 02031 County Road 17.
Springfield Township —
Nicholas Wagner to Monte and Brandy Breen, 22235 County Road C.
Darla Reed to Kyle Eitniear, 02256 County Road 20.
Norma Gentit, et al., to Scott Gentit, 06340 County Road 22.75.
