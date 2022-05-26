• Williams County

Real estate transfers---

Center Township —

Shane Barnhart and Michelle Fry-Barnhart to Michael Fry, 10935 Ohio 34.

Pulaski Township —

Edward Pursel to Krista Adams, 101 Sycamore Lane.

Barbara Saul to Colton Lawhorn and Hannah Maxcy, 17351 County Road E.50.

Springfield Township —

Millard (Tod) Schlosser, et al., to Michael Schlosser, 02969 County Road 20.

