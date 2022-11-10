Anestazia Brace, Pioneer vs. Robert Fuzi, Archbold, Kayla Perry, Archbold; and GEICO, Macon, Ga. Money judgment.
Jacob Dennison, Montpelier vs. Lindsey Wiles, 23109 Watson Road, Defiance; and American National Property and Casualty Company, Albany, N.Y. Money judgment.
Eddie Zuver Jr., Montpelier and Jenifer Zuver, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Elizabeth Taylor, Montpelier vs. Williams County auditor; McCourt & Nicely; unknown spouse of Mark Petersen; unknown spouse of Cindy Petersen; Katherine Meyers and her successors; unknown spouse of Katherine Meyers; unknown spouse of Carolyn Ridgway; unknown spouse of Richard Lockwood; and unknown spouse of John Lockwood. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Community Hospital and Wellness Centers, Bryan vs. Robert Green II, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Community Hospital and Wellness Centers, Bryan vs. Sheila Wells, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany vs. LaVonne Fee. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany vs. Tara Landis, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany vs. Michael Renier, Edon. Money judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany vs. Roger Tipping, West Unity. Money judgment granted.
Jefferson Capital Systems, St. Cloud, Minn., vs. Sarah Semer. Money judgment granted.
Jefferson Capital Systems, St. Cloud, Minn., vs. Curtis Warner, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
